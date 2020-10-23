Raj BJP Releases Black Paper To Highlight Gehlot Govt's 'Failure'

Jaipur: Ahead of the civic polls in Rajasthan, the BJP on Friday released a “black paper” accusing the Ashok Gehlot government of failing in maintaining law and order. “The black paper contains the failure of the Congress government in Rajasthan. Law and order situation has deteriorated as three firing incidents took place in one day in Bikaner recently, chain snatching incidents are on the rise and all such issues have affected people in urban areas, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said. Meghwal, who is the coordinator for municipal elections in Jaipur, released the “black paper” along with the party’s state president Satish Poonia.

“We will also release a document to highlight the party’s vision for the cities,” the Union minister told reporters at the party office. The state BJP chief claimed that the Jaipur Municipal Corporation had the board of Congress but no work order was issued in the past one-and-a-half-year. The Congress government did nothing for the development of Jaipur, Poonia alleged.

“In order to expose the government’s negligence and indifference, we have released the black paper, he said. The municipal corporation elections will be held in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota in two phases. Voting in Jaipur Heritage, JodhpurNorthandKotaNorthmunicipal corporations will be held onOctober29, while Jaipur Greater, Jodhpur South andKotaSouth municipal corporations will go to polls on November 1. A total of 2,238 candidates are in the fray for the post of councillor in the six municipal corporations.

