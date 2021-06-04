Central Vista's Loudest Critic, Congress's Swanky Rs 266-crore Flats For MLAs in Rajasthan

After heavily criticising the Centre for continuing with Central Vista project amid Covid-19 pandemic, the Congress-led Rajasthan government has started the construction of 160 “luxurious flats" for its MLAs near the state legislative assembly in Jyoti Nagar area. The project, which started on May 20, will cost a total of Rs 266 crore for constructing these 160 flats.

The project was initiated by Rajasthan Housing Board (RHB) in which each flat will be constructed over an area of 3,200 square feet and comprise four bedrooms, ANI quoted Housing Board official as saying. Though, the project is scheduled to be completed within 30 months but the RHB is likely to finish it before the given time.

“The work has started on time. This project is right in front of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly and 160 flats are being constructed. Each flat will be on 3,200 square feet. It will have four bedrooms and separate parking space," the official said.

According to the official, Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) had earlier proposed 176 flats but the RHB approved the proposal for construction of 160 flats.

On being asked about the same, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Govind Singh Dotasra told ANI, “It is being undertaken in accordance with the law".

This came at a time when the Congress and other Opposition parties launched attacks on the central government over the construction of the Central Vista project amid Covid-19 pandemic. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had even called the Central Vista project a “criminal wastage". The Opposition had asked the Centre to use the money being spent on the project for improving medical infrastructure during Covid-19.

