Raj HC Asks Speaker to Hear Complaint Filed by BJP Leader Madan Dilawar against Merger of BSP MLAs with Cong

File photo of Rajasthan BJP MLA Madan Dilawar

Dilawar had challenged the merger of six MLAs–Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana and Rajendra Gudha–with the Congress. Further details of the court order are awaited.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 24, 2020, 12:36 PM IST
The Rajasthan High Court on Monday disposed of a writ application filed by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar against the merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress and asked the assembly speaker to hear the complaint filed by the saffron party legislator.

The court asked the speaker to decide the matter on merit within three months “The court disposed Madan Dilawar's writ petition and has asked the assembly speaker to conduct hearing in the complaint filed on March 16 and decide the matter on merit within three months,” a counsel for the speaker said.

Dilawar had challenged the merger of six MLAs–Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana and Rajendra Gudha–with the Congress. Further details of the court order are awaited.

