Turnout Reaches 18 Percent till 10 am as Second Phase of Panchayat Polls Begin in Rajasthan

Jaipur: Polling for the second phase of panchayat elections in Rajasthan began on Saturday with 18.79per centof 34.06 lakh voters casting their ballot till 10 am in 1,028 gram panchayats in 21 districts. The polling to elect panch and sarpanch began at 7.30 am and will continue till 5.30 pm. The voting percentage was 18.79 till 10 am, according to a spokesperson of the State Election Commission. “The elections are being held as per the guidelines related to COVID-19. Polling will continue till 5.30 pm and after that, counting of votes will take place,” the official said. There are 34.06 lakh voters in the gram panchayats which are going to poll in the second phase. The first phase voting took place on September 28 in 947 gram panchayats.

The third phase polling will take place on October 6 and the fourth on October 10. In total, 3,848 gram panchayats will go to polls in the state in four phases.

