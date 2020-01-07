Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Raj Thackeray's MNS Decides on New All-Saffron Flag, to Formally Unveil it on January 23

The change in the flag has fueled speculation of MNS planning to go closer to Hindutva ideology and the BJP in order with the hope of strengthing the party.

News18.com

Updated:January 7, 2020, 9:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Raj Thackeray's MNS Decides on New All-Saffron Flag, to Formally Unveil it on January 23
File photo of MNS chief Raj Thackeray. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: Raj Thackeray's party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Tuesday decided to change its flag to an all-saffron one. The flag will be formally unveiled on January 23, the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder and MNS chief’s mentor Bal Thackeray.

The decision to change the flag was taken during an annual party meeting in Mumbai. The change in the flag has fueled speculation on whether the party will form an alliance with BJP given its similar ideological bent.

Untitled design (65)

Incidentally, Raj Thackeray also met with BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday afternoon. The meeting lasted for an hour.

In the recently held Assembly polls that culminated in a Congress-Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party coalition government, MNS had only won seat. The party had fieled 101 candidates. Its vote share also declines from 5.71 percent in 2014 to 2.3 percent in 2019.

Several MNS leaders infact see Shiv Sena's decision to ally with Congress and NCP as way to rebrand the party.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram