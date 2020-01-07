Raj Thackeray's MNS Decides on New All-Saffron Flag, to Formally Unveil it on January 23

New Delhi: Raj Thackeray's party Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Tuesday decided to change its flag to an all-saffron one. The flag will be formally unveiled on January 23, the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena founder and MNS chief’s mentor Bal Thackeray.

The decision to change the flag was taken during an annual party meeting in Mumbai. The change in the flag has fueled speculation on whether the party will form an alliance with BJP given its similar ideological bent.

Incidentally, Raj Thackeray also met with BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday afternoon. The meeting lasted for an hour.

In the recently held Assembly polls that culminated in a Congress-Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party coalition government, MNS had only won seat. The party had fieled 101 candidates. Its vote share also declines from 5.71 percent in 2014 to 2.3 percent in 2019.

Several MNS leaders infact see Shiv Sena's decision to ally with Congress and NCP as way to rebrand the party.

