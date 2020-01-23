Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Ready to Support Centre in Kicking Out Bangladeshis and Pakistanis from India, Says Raj Thackeray

Claiming that the country is sitting on bombs, Thackeray asked the central government to stop the India-Pakistan Samjhauta Express and stop buses from the neighbouring country.

Chaitanya Mangure | CNN-News18

Updated:January 23, 2020, 8:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ready to Support Centre in Kicking Out Bangladeshis and Pakistanis from India, Says Raj Thackeray
File photo of MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday indicated he is set to carry forward his uncle Bal Thackeray's legacy, unveiling his party's new saffron flag and announcing his support to the central government for evicting Muslim infiltrators from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Thackeray was addressing a party rally in suburban Goregaon on the occasion of the late Shiv Sena chief's birth anniversary.

"There can be a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), but why should we shelter someone who has come to India illegally from outside?" Thackeray asked. "I have been saying it for a long time... kick out the Pakistanis and Bangladeshis from this country."

Thackeray claimed that he had been informed that it takes only Rs 2,500 to enter India from Bangladesh.

"The police have all the information about the people who have infiltrated our country," he said. "Give them a free hand for 48 hours, they will take care of everything."

"I am ready to support the central government to kick the Bangladeshis and Pakistanis out," he said, adding that there are places in Maharashtra where the MNS suspects some terror plots are being hatched. "I wont talk about it in detail.. but I will share the detailed information with the Chief Minister and the Home Minister."

The party will organise a rally on February 9 at Azad Maidan against Pakistanis and Bangladeshis staying in the country.

Claiming that the country is sitting on bombs, Thackeray asked the central government to stop the India-Pakistan Samjhauta Express and stop buses from the neighbouring country.

"If tomorrow there is war, our Army will have to fight within the country," he said, adding that all of a sudden Muslims in the country have started taking out rallies after talks of the proposed nationwide implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"How many in those rallies are from India?" he asked. "Why should we support those Muslims who are supporting outsiders?"

Thackeray said every country asks for passports from immigrants and its absence means they sent back to their country or to prison.

"Whenever you go to any country, they ask so many questions about you," he said. "We ask for visas from people coming from the US and Great Britain, but we ignore the ones who are entering our country from all the sides."

Taunting his estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray who, with help from the Congress and the NCP formed the new government in Maharashtra last November, Raj said, "I don't change the colour of my party to form the government."

The new MNS flag bears the Raj Mudra (royal seal) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and appears to spell out the new direction that his party looks set to take.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Moonmoon Ghosh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram