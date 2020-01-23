Ready to Support Centre in Kicking Out Bangladeshis and Pakistanis from India, Says Raj Thackeray

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Thursday indicated he is set to carry forward his uncle Bal Thackeray's legacy, unveiling his party's new saffron flag and announcing his support to the central government for evicting Muslim infiltrators from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Thackeray was addressing a party rally in suburban Goregaon on the occasion of the late Shiv Sena chief's birth anniversary.

"There can be a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), but why should we shelter someone who has come to India illegally from outside?" Thackeray asked. "I have been saying it for a long time... kick out the Pakistanis and Bangladeshis from this country."

Thackeray claimed that he had been informed that it takes only Rs 2,500 to enter India from Bangladesh.

"The police have all the information about the people who have infiltrated our country," he said. "Give them a free hand for 48 hours, they will take care of everything."

"I am ready to support the central government to kick the Bangladeshis and Pakistanis out," he said, adding that there are places in Maharashtra where the MNS suspects some terror plots are being hatched. "I wont talk about it in detail.. but I will share the detailed information with the Chief Minister and the Home Minister."

The party will organise a rally on February 9 at Azad Maidan against Pakistanis and Bangladeshis staying in the country.

Claiming that the country is sitting on bombs, Thackeray asked the central government to stop the India-Pakistan Samjhauta Express and stop buses from the neighbouring country.

"If tomorrow there is war, our Army will have to fight within the country," he said, adding that all of a sudden Muslims in the country have started taking out rallies after talks of the proposed nationwide implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"How many in those rallies are from India?" he asked. "Why should we support those Muslims who are supporting outsiders?"

Thackeray said every country asks for passports from immigrants and its absence means they sent back to their country or to prison.

"Whenever you go to any country, they ask so many questions about you," he said. "We ask for visas from people coming from the US and Great Britain, but we ignore the ones who are entering our country from all the sides."

Taunting his estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray who, with help from the Congress and the NCP formed the new government in Maharashtra last November, Raj said, "I don't change the colour of my party to form the government."

The new MNS flag bears the Raj Mudra (royal seal) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and appears to spell out the new direction that his party looks set to take.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.