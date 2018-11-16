Quota Should be Based on Skill and Not Caste, Says Raja Bhaiya Announcing His New Party

Six-time Independent MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya on Friday announced the formation of his political outfit. The party is likely to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.Announcing the launch of his party, Singh took up the issue of reservation and said that quota should be scrapped for children of civil servants who have availed the benefits. Political observers say believe that the MLA's party could "galvanise the upper caste votes" and help BJP in 2019 by preventing shift in votes to a possible SP-BSP alliance.Singh, who had close ties with the Samajwadi Party, is reported to be in constant touch with the top BJP leadership. In the recent Rajya Sabha polls, the MLA voted for the BJP candidate, much to the surprise of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.The MLA's closeness to the BJP is also being seen as a fallout of the SP-BSP understanding. The political hostility between Raja Bhaiyya and BSP chief Mayawati is well known in the state.News18 had earlier reported that the Thakur leaders was planning to launch a party. Moving ahead in the direction, Singh said, "I have completed 25 years in politics, have been an Independent politician and MLA, so now have decided to form a political party. Have approached Election Commission for registration."According to some media reports, the party will be named 'Jansatta' and the formal announcement could come soon.Speaking on the occasion, Singh said, "I am of the view that kids of civil servants who have already availed the benefits of reservation should not be given reservation benefits as they are already well-off and instead that reservation should be given to someone needy or economically backward.""Also, reservation in promotion should not be given on the basis of caste, rather it should be awarded as per qualification, seniority and other valid points,” added Raja Bhaiyya while speaking to journalists at his house located in Lucknow Cantonment.Clarifying his status on the issue of SC/ST Act, Raja Bhaiya said that he is not in favour of scrapping of SC/ST Act but he opines that an equal treatment should be given to others too. “If a crime happens with a Dalit then it is given another treatment, whereas if similar crime happens with common man then it is treated differently. I feel that there should be equal treatment for everyone and law should be equal for everyone, irrespective of their caste,” he stated.The formation of Raja Bhaiyya’s party and Shivpal Yadav breaking away from the SP to form his political party is likely to further divide the opposition ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls.