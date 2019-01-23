Raja Bhaiya Visits Shivpal Yadav's Home, Kindles Another Alliance Speculation in UP

Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya, the chief of newly constituted Jansatta Party visited Shivpal Yadav at the latter’s residence on Wednesday, sparking speculations of a possible alliance. The meeting comes on a day that witnessed the stunning political plunge of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.Both Singh and Yadav have one thing in common — their respective differences with SP president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati, who have now together stitched an alliance for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.Mayawati as chief minister had put Yadav behind bars under the stringent Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) and had, for the first time, labelled him as 'Kunda ka Gunda'.In fact, in the first ever SP-BSP joint press conference, Mayawati had slammed Singh and Yadav and alluded them as ‘Team B’ of the BJP. Alleging that the BJP was pumping money behind the two leaders, the BSP chief had said that Singh and Yadav will eventually help BJP by dividing the votes.Raja Bhaiya is a six-time MLA from Kunda constituency in Pratapgarh district of UP and the founder of newly constituted Jansatta Party. He was once a Minister in the SP government, but had called off his bonhomie after the party started getting friendly with the BSP.Yadav had formed the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party after having differences with his nephew and Akhilesh Yadav for “not giving him the due respect in the Samajwadi Party.”*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.