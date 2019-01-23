English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Raja Bhaiya Visits Shivpal Yadav's Home, Kindles Another Alliance Speculation in UP
Both Singh and Yadav have one thing in common — their respective differences with SP president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati, who have now together stitched an alliance for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.
A combination image of Shivpal Yadav and Raja Bhaiya.
Loading...
Lucknow: Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya, the chief of newly constituted Jansatta Party visited Shivpal Yadav at the latter’s residence on Wednesday, sparking speculations of a possible alliance. The meeting comes on a day that witnessed the stunning political plunge of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.
Both Singh and Yadav have one thing in common — their respective differences with SP president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati, who have now together stitched an alliance for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Mayawati as chief minister had put Yadav behind bars under the stringent Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) and had, for the first time, labelled him as 'Kunda ka Gunda'.
In fact, in the first ever SP-BSP joint press conference, Mayawati had slammed Singh and Yadav and alluded them as ‘Team B’ of the BJP. Alleging that the BJP was pumping money behind the two leaders, the BSP chief had said that Singh and Yadav will eventually help BJP by dividing the votes.
Raja Bhaiya is a six-time MLA from Kunda constituency in Pratapgarh district of UP and the founder of newly constituted Jansatta Party. He was once a Minister in the SP government, but had called off his bonhomie after the party started getting friendly with the BSP.
Yadav had formed the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party after having differences with his nephew and Akhilesh Yadav for “not giving him the due respect in the Samajwadi Party.”
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Both Singh and Yadav have one thing in common — their respective differences with SP president Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati, who have now together stitched an alliance for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Mayawati as chief minister had put Yadav behind bars under the stringent Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) and had, for the first time, labelled him as 'Kunda ka Gunda'.
In fact, in the first ever SP-BSP joint press conference, Mayawati had slammed Singh and Yadav and alluded them as ‘Team B’ of the BJP. Alleging that the BJP was pumping money behind the two leaders, the BSP chief had said that Singh and Yadav will eventually help BJP by dividing the votes.
Raja Bhaiya is a six-time MLA from Kunda constituency in Pratapgarh district of UP and the founder of newly constituted Jansatta Party. He was once a Minister in the SP government, but had called off his bonhomie after the party started getting friendly with the BSP.
Yadav had formed the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party after having differences with his nephew and Akhilesh Yadav for “not giving him the due respect in the Samajwadi Party.”
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Karan Johar on Hardik Pandya Controversy: I Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show
- Katrina Smashes Sixes, Asks Anushka to 'Put in Small Words For Her' with Skipper Virat Kohli
- New 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Launched in India for Rs 4.19 Lakh, Gets 7 Variants
- Xiaomi Foldable Phone Teased by Co-Founder Lin Bin: Watch Video
- Maruti Suzuki WagonR Receives 12,000 Bookings Prior to Launch
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results