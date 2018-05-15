Rajajinagar Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Rajajinagara): BJP's S. Suresh Kumar Won

Live Status BJP S. Suresh Kumar Won

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) RESULTS 2018 The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Rajaji Nagar (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bengaluru Urban district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore central Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.There are a total of 2,07,622 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,05,771 are male, 1,01,827 female and 8 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 96.26 and the approximate literacy rate is 92%.BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 14,767 votes (13.7%) securing 36.45% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 61.23%.BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 14,660 votes (15.19%) registering 51.45% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 55.11%.Check the table below for Rajaji Nagar live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our. Get detailed results ofto know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting