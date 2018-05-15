GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Rajajinagar Election Results 2018 Live Updates (Rajajinagara): BJP's S. Suresh Kumar Won

Live election result of 165 Rajajinagar constituency (Vidhana Soudha seat) in the Karnataka state Assembly elections 2018. Check who won and who lost and who will be the new Rajajinagara MLA.

News18.com

May 15, 2018, 2:05 PM IST
Rajaji Nagar (Gen) is a State Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Bengaluru Urban district and Bengaluru region of Karnataka and is a part of the Bangalore central Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.

There are a total of 2,07,622 voters in the constituency that include general voters, NRI voters and service voters. Amongst the general voters 1,05,771 are male, 1,01,827 female and 8 others. The electorate sex ratio in the constituency is 96.26 and the approximate literacy rate is 92%.
Live Status BJP S. Suresh Kumar Won
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

RESULTS 2018
The detailed votes polled figures could be a little delayed and might not match with the live status above

Party Votes Polled % Votes CANDIDATE NAME
BJP5627148.73%S. Suresh Kumar
INC4681840.55%G. Padmavathi
JD(S)91687.94%H.M. Krishnamurthy
NOTA19311.67%Nota
SP2330.20%Chandre Gowda
IND2270.20%Raju A.
IND1840.16%Nagaraj H.N.
IND1630.14%Pushpalatha
IND1530.13%B. T. Naganna
JVBP960.08%M. Lakshmi
IND800.07%Shalini V.N.
JSP(K)740.06%Prasad S.
RCMP660.06%Vinay Gowda N.

BJP won this seat in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly Elections with a margin of 14,767 votes (13.7%) securing 36.45% of the total votes polled. In 2013 the seat witnessed a voter turnout of 61.23%.

BJP won this seat in the 2008 Assembly Elections with a margin of 14,660 votes (15.19%) registering 51.45% of the votes polled. In 2018 elections this seat witnessed a voter turnout of 55.11%.

Check the table below for Rajaji Nagar live results in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018:

(Catch all the live updates of all Karnataka Assembly election results on our LIVE blog. Get detailed results of each and every seat of the Vidhan Souda to know which candidate/party has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you put on the psephologist's hat. Know interesting facts and trivia about elections in Karnataka.)

Also Watch

Edited by: Huma Tabassum
