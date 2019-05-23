Rajam Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Rajam Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JSP -- -- Mutcha Srinivasa Rao NOTA -- -- Nota PSHP -- -- Mannena Ramesh BJP -- -- Chaitanya Kumar Mannena INC -- -- Kambala Rajavardhana TDP -- -- Kondru Murali Mohan YSRCP -- -- Kambala Jogulu

9. Rajam is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Srikakulam district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is reserved for Scheduled Caste.This Rural constituency has 2,19,313 voters of which 1,11,271 are male and 1,08,011 are female and 31 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Rajam , recorded a voter turnout of 73.73%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 74.18% and in 2009, 72.7% of Rajam 's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Kambala Jogulu of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 512 votes which was 0.35% of the total votes polled. Kambala Jogulu polled a total of 1,47,887 (45.96%) votes.INC's Kondru Murali Mohan won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the TDP candidate by a margin of 27133 (20.19%) votes. Kondru Murali Mohan polled 1,34,396 which was 45.96% of the total votes polled.Rajam went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: राजाम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and రాజాం (ఎస్‌సీ) (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).