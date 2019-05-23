English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajampet Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Rajampet (రాజంపేట) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
125. Rajampet is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Kadapa district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 2,22,274 voters of which 1,08,849 are male and 1,13,402 are female and 23 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Rajampet, recorded a voter turnout of 75.92%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 78.73% and in 2009, 74.57% of Rajampet's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Meda Venkata Mallikarjuna Reddy of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 11,617 votes which was 7.03% of the total votes polled. Meda Venkata Mallikarjuna Reddy polled a total of 1,65,332 (43.67%) votes.
INC's Amaranath Reddy Akepati won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 12342 (8.92%) votes. Amaranath Reddy Akepati polled 1,38,314 which was 43.67% of the total votes polled.
Rajampet went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: राजमपेट (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and రాజంపేట (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Rajampet Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
ILP(A)
--
--
Akkidasari Chandramohan
YSRCP
--
--
Meda Venkata Mallikarjuna Reddy
TDP
--
--
Bathyala Changal Rayudu
YRPP
--
--
Kaladhar Dasari
JSP
--
--
Pathipati Kusuma Kumari
DBP
--
--
Bandi Eswar
PPOI
--
--
Pendyala Vijay Kumar
BJP
--
--
Pothugunta Ramesh Naidu
NOTA
--
--
Nota
NVP
--
--
Madhan Mohan Reddy Mummadi
BCUF
--
--
Bojjireddy Rajamohan Reddy
PSHP
--
--
O. Mallikarjuna Reddy
ANC
--
--
J.V. Ramana
IND
--
--
Arigela Dinesh Chandranath
MDPP
--
--
Surendra Reddy Dugganapalli
INC
--
--
Poola Bhaskar
