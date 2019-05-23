Rajampet Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Rajampet Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME ILP(A) -- -- Akkidasari Chandramohan YSRCP -- -- Meda Venkata Mallikarjuna Reddy TDP -- -- Bathyala Changal Rayudu YRPP -- -- Kaladhar Dasari JSP -- -- Pathipati Kusuma Kumari DBP -- -- Bandi Eswar PPOI -- -- Pendyala Vijay Kumar BJP -- -- Pothugunta Ramesh Naidu NOTA -- -- Nota NVP -- -- Madhan Mohan Reddy Mummadi BCUF -- -- Bojjireddy Rajamohan Reddy PSHP -- -- O. Mallikarjuna Reddy ANC -- -- J.V. Ramana IND -- -- Arigela Dinesh Chandranath MDPP -- -- Surendra Reddy Dugganapalli INC -- -- Poola Bhaskar

125. Rajampet is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Kadapa district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,22,274 voters of which 1,08,849 are male and 1,13,402 are female and 23 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Rajampet, recorded a voter turnout of 75.92%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 78.73% and in 2009, 74.57% of Rajampet's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Meda Venkata Mallikarjuna Reddy of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 11,617 votes which was 7.03% of the total votes polled. Meda Venkata Mallikarjuna Reddy polled a total of 1,65,332 (43.67%) votes.INC's Amaranath Reddy Akepati won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 12342 (8.92%) votes. Amaranath Reddy Akepati polled 1,38,314 which was 43.67% of the total votes polled.Rajampet went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: राजमपेट (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and రాజంపేట (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).