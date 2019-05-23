Rajamundry Rural Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Rajamundry Rural Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JSP -- -- Kandula Durgesh INC -- -- Rayudu. Rajavalli DBP -- -- Kontham Durga Prasad JNJP -- -- Dodda Srinivasa Rao WPI -- -- Richmond Carey Kollabathula MDPP -- -- P.V.L. Prasannakumari TDP -- -- Gorantla Butchaiah Choudary BJP -- -- Akula Sridhar IND -- -- Kadali Venkateswara Rao PPOI -- -- Vijayadurga Kasinadhuni IND -- -- Kiran Kumar Gunipe IND -- -- Gollapalli Atchuth Kumar NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Venkateshwara Rao Gali YSRCP -- -- Akula Veerraju

51. Rajamundry Rural is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in East Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,54,339 voters of which 1,24,677 are male and 1,29,650 are female and 12 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Rajamundry Rural, recorded a voter turnout of 99.32%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 73.83% and in 2009, 72.7% of Rajamundry Rural's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 18,058 votes which was 10.77% of the total votes polled. Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary polled a total of 1,67,626 (32.39%) votes.TDP's Chandana Ramesh won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 1547 (1.12%) votes. Chandana Ramesh polled 1,37,742 which was 32.39% of the total votes polled.Rajamundry Rural went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: राजमंड्री ग्रामीण (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and రాజమండ్రి రూరల్ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).