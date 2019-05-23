English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajamundry Rural Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Rajamundry Rural (రాజమండ్రి రూరల్) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
51. Rajamundry Rural is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in East Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Semi-Urban constituency has 2,54,339 voters of which 1,24,677 are male and 1,29,650 are female and 12 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Rajamundry Rural, recorded a voter turnout of 99.32%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 73.83% and in 2009, 72.7% of Rajamundry Rural's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 18,058 votes which was 10.77% of the total votes polled. Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary polled a total of 1,67,626 (32.39%) votes.
TDP's Chandana Ramesh won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 1547 (1.12%) votes. Chandana Ramesh polled 1,37,742 which was 32.39% of the total votes polled.
Rajamundry Rural went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: राजमंड्री ग्रामीण (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and రాజమండ్రి రూరల్ (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Rajamundry Rural Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JSP
--
--
Kandula Durgesh
INC
--
--
Rayudu. Rajavalli
DBP
--
--
Kontham Durga Prasad
JNJP
--
--
Dodda Srinivasa Rao
WPI
--
--
Richmond Carey Kollabathula
MDPP
--
--
P.V.L. Prasannakumari
TDP
--
--
Gorantla Butchaiah Choudary
BJP
--
--
Akula Sridhar
IND
--
--
Kadali Venkateswara Rao
PPOI
--
--
Vijayadurga Kasinadhuni
IND
--
--
Kiran Kumar Gunipe
IND
--
--
Gollapalli Atchuth Kumar
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Venkateshwara Rao Gali
YSRCP
--
--
Akula Veerraju
