Rajanagaram Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Rajanagaram (రాజానగరం) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
49. Rajanagaram is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in East Godavari district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 2,01,201 voters of which 99,886 are male and 1,01,307 are female and 8 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Rajanagaram, recorded a voter turnout of 87.47%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 85.88% and in 2009, 86.48% of Rajanagaram's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Pendurthi Venkatesh of TDP won in this seat defeating YSRCP's candidate by a margin of 8,887 votes which was 5.53% of the total votes polled. Pendurthi Venkatesh polled a total of 1,60,757 (36.14%) votes.
TDP's Pendurthi Venkatesh won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the IND candidate by a margin of 6936 (4.87%) votes. Pendurthi Venkatesh polled 1,42,552 which was 36.14% of the total votes polled.
Rajanagaram went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: राजानगरम (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and రాజానగరం (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
Rajanagaram Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
MDPP
--
--
Chandramalla Radha Rani
RPC(S)
--
--
Kothapalli Bhaskara Ramam
PSHP
--
--
Jajula Sathibabu
PPOI
--
--
Pusala Sita Rambabu
APOI
--
--
Buriga Yesudas (Ex-Service Man)
INC
--
--
Sodadasi Martin Luther
TDP
--
--
Pendurthi Venkatesh
IND
--
--
Nunna Mohan Rao Chowdary
JSP
--
--
Rayapureddy Prasad (Chinna)
IND
--
--
Palivela Verababu
NOTA
--
--
Nota
YSRCP
--
--
Jakkampudi Raja
BJP
--
--
A.P.R. Chowdary
