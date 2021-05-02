Rajapalayam Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

202. Rajapalayam (राजपालयम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Virdhunagar district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Kerala (Idukki District). Rajapalayam is part of 37. Tenkasi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.58%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 80.75%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,38,983 eligible electors, of which 1,16,390 were male, 1,22,564 female and 29 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rajapalayam in 2021 is 1053.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,24,407 eligible electors, of which 1,10,462 were male, 1,13,925 female and 20 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,85,595 eligible electors, of which 92,366 were male, 93,229 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rajapalayam in 2016 was 396. In 2011, there were 159.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Thangappandian. S. of DMK won in this seat by defeating Shyam, A.A.S. of AIADMK by a margin of 4,802 votes which was 2.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 43.82% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, K.Gopalsamy of AIADMK won in this seat defeating S.Thangapandian of DMK by a margin of 21,432 votes which was 14.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 53.8% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 202. Rajapalayam Assembly segment of Tenkasi Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Tenkasi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Tenkasi Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 21 contestants and there were 15 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Rajapalayam are: Thangapandian S (DMK), Rajenthrabhalaji K T (AIADMK), Ayyar V K (PT), Kalimuthu K (AMMK), Dharmalingam K (RPOIA), Vivekananthan S (MNM), Jeyaraj V (NTK), Selvaraj G (IND), Thangapandi B (IND), Thangapandi S (IND), Manikumar M (IND), Vijayakumar E (IND), Jeyaprakash I (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 73.89%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 76.11%, while it was 80.33% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 202. Rajapalayam constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 260. In 2011 there were 202 polling stations.

EXTENT:

202. Rajapalayam constituency comprises of the following areas of Virdhunagar district of Tamil Nadu: Rajapalayam Taluk (Part) Vadakku Venganallur, Sammandapuram, Melapattamkarisalkulam, Kothankulam, Arasiyarpatti, Chettikulam, Ayan Kollankondan, Tiruchanur, Pudupalaiyam, Zamin Kollankondan, Sundararajapuram, Solaicheri, Therku Venganallur, IIlandiraikondan, Settur RF, Muthusamipuram, Vadakkudevadanam, Therku Devadanam, Kovilur, Nallamangalam, Puthur, Chokkanathaputtur and Melur Duraisamipuram villages. Rajapalayam (M), Seithur (TP), Dhalavoipuram (CT) and Chettiarpatti (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Virdhunagar.

The total area covered by Rajapalayam is 354 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Rajapalayam is: 9°26’03.5"N 77°28’48.0"E.

