Rajapur Election Results 2019 Live Updates (राजापूर): Avinash Shantaram Lad of Congress Leading

267. Rajapur (राजापूर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Konkan region and Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra and is part of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.21% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.17%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.18%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,37,761 eligible electors, of which 1,11,483 were male, 1,26,278 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 42 service voters had also registered to vote.

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,34,159 eligible electors, of which 1,07,338 were male, 1,26,821 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 42 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,11,245.

Rajapur has an elector sex ratio of 1132.71.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Salvi Rajan Prabhakar of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 39062 votes which was 27.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 53.3% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Rajan Salvi of SS won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 24141 votes which was 17.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 52.02% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 267. Rajapur Assembly segment of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency. Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 9 contestants and in 2009 elections 7 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 48.05%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 61.1%, while it was 66.05 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -13.05%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 338 polling stations in 267. Rajapur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 332.

Extent: 267. Rajapur constituency comprises of the following areas of Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra: Rajapur Tehsil, Lanja Tehsil, Sangameshwar Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle-Kondgaon.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Rajapur is: 16.7543 73.5657.

