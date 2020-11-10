Rajarajeshwarinagar Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Rajarajeshwarinagar Assembly constituency in the state of Karnataka are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Rajarajeshwarinagar is one of the two seat(s) in the state of Karnataka where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Rajarajeshwarinagar was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are 16 candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Rajarajeshwarinagar seat. This is a General constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Rajarajeshwarinagar constituency: Sathish Reddy S (All India Janaraksha Party), Munirathna (Bharatiya Janata Party), Kusuma H (Indian National Congress), Kiran B R (Independent), R Chandrashekar (Independent), K T Prakash (Independent), D K Tulasappa (Independent), Naveen Kumar S (Independent), M Mahesh Gowda (Independent), C B K Rama (Independent), Siddappa G S (Independent), Syed Asif Bukhari (Independent), Krishnamurthy V (Janata Dal (Secular)), Abhimaani Narendra (Jai Vijaya Bharathi Party), H M Babu (H M Kishore Gowda) (Karunaadu Party), Aravind K B (Karnataka Rashtra Samithi)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.