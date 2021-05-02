Rajarhat Gopalpur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Samik Bhattacharya of BJP Leading

117. Rajarhat Gopalpur (राजरहाट गोपालपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Greater Kolkata region and North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Rajarhat Gopalpur is part of 16. Dum Dum Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.62%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,57,351 eligible electors, of which 1,26,562 were male, 1,30,776 female and 13 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rajarhat Gopalpur in 2021 is 1033.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,29,140 eligible electors, of which 1,14,018 were male, 1,15,122 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,92,748 eligible electors, of which 97,863 were male, 94,885 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rajarhat Gopalpur in 2016 was 103. In 2011, there were 66.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Purnendu Basu of TMC won in this seat by defeating Nepaldeb Bhattacharjee of CPIM by a margin of 6,874 votes which was 4.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 44.3% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Purnendu Basu of TMC won in this seat defeating Rabindra Nath Mandal of CPIM by a margin of 35,725 votes which was 23.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 59.76% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 117. Rajarhat Gopalpur Assembly segment of Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Dum Dum Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Dum Dum Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Rajarhat Gopalpur are: Aditi Munshi (TMC), Samik Bhattacharya (BJP), Subhajit Dasgupta (CPIM), Jaganmoy Karmakar (SUCOIC), Rina Dey (BNARP), Apurba Mondal (IND), Amitava Basu (IND), Indrani Halder (IND), Gopal Mondal (IND), Dr Nitai Chandra Roy (IND), Md Javed (IND), Lalu Neye (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 69.1%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 71.77%, while it was 78.03% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 351 polling stations in 117. Rajarhat Gopalpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 243. In 2011 there were 229 polling stations.

EXTENT:

117. Rajarhat Gopalpur constituency comprises of the following areas of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. Ward Nos. 7 to 9 and 14 to 27 of Rajarhat Gopalpur (M) and 2. Ward Nos.18 and 21 to 27 of South Dum Dum (M). It shares an inter-state border with North 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Rajarhat Gopalpur is 20 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Rajarhat Gopalpur is: 22°35’57.5"N 88°25’18.5"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Rajarhat Gopalpur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam