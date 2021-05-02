Rajarhat New Town Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Tapash Chatterjee of TMC Leading

115. Rajarhat New Town (राजरहाट न्यू टाउन), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Rajarhat New Town is part of 17. Barasat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.43%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,88,983 eligible electors, of which 1,46,871 were male, 1,42,103 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Rajarhat New Town in 2021 is 968.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,35,946 eligible electors, of which 1,21,429 were male, 1,14,510 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,84,101 eligible electors, of which 96,782 were male, 87,319 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Rajarhat New Town in 2016 was 85. In 2011, there were 60.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Sabya Sachi Dutta of TMC won in this seat by defeating Narendra Nath Chatterjee (Balai) of CPIM by a margin of 9,193 votes which was 4.62% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 45.59% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sabyasachi Dutta of TMC won in this seat defeating Tapash Chatterjee of CPIM by a margin of 7,747 votes which was 4.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 49.23% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 115. Rajarhat New Town Assembly segment of Barasat Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Barasat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Barasat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Rajarhat New Town are: Bhaskar Roy S/O - Dulal Roy (BJP), Rajarhat New Town Bhaskar Roy S/O - Krishna Kanta Roy (BSP), Saptarshi Deb (CPIM), Tapash Chatterjee (TMC), Subhendu Ghosh (IND), Subir Samaddar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.15%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.33%, while it was 89.11% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 389 polling stations in 115. Rajarhat New Town constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 257. In 2011 there were 227 polling stations.

EXTENT:

115. Rajarhat New Town constituency comprises of the following areas of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Rajarhat and 2. Ward Nos. 1 to 6 and 10 to 13 of Rajarhat Gopalpur (M). It shares an inter-state border with North 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Rajarhat New Town is 76 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Rajarhat New Town is: 22°35’53.2"N 88°29’23.6"E.

