Rajasthan Audio Tape Row: Sanjay Jain Sent to 4 Day Police Custody for Conspiring to Topple Cong Govt

A local court here on Saturday remanded Sanjay Jain, whose name had surfaced in a viral audio recording about horse trading of legislators to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, to four day police custody.

Sanjay Jain was arrested by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police on Friday night and produced before the court where the magistrate remanded him to the police custody.

The SOG also filed an application seeking his voice samples. The matter will again be heard on Monday.

The SOG team said it could not locate dissident Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma who is purportedly talking in the audio tapes with Sanjay Jain and Gajendra Singh, who the Congress claims is Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Both Shekhawat and Bhanwarlal Sharma have rejected the allegations levelled by AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala at a press conference on Friday.

Congress Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi had lodged a complaint demanding a probe and registration of an FIR under sedition charges against Bhanwarlal Sharma, Gajendra Singh and Sanjay Jain who were allegedly discussing a conspiracy to topple the state government in one of the three audio recordings that went viral on social media Thursday.

The agency had earlier on Friday registered two FIRs under IPC sections 124-A (sedition) and 120-B (conspiracy) to probe into the complaint related to horse trading of MLAs and the alleged audio recordings.

The Special Operations Group was sent to a hotel in BJP-ruled Haryana's Gurgaon on Friday to seek Bhanwarlal Sharma's version in connection with an FIR lodged over the audio clips, the unit's Additional Director General Ashok Rathore had said.

The team was stopped outside the hotel for about an hour by Haryana policemen deployed there. The Rajasthan police were let in later, but told at the reception that the MLA was not staying there, and they returned, Rathore said.