Rajasthan Becomes 3rd State to Pass Resolution Against Citizenship Amendment Act

The move comes even as the MHA had categorically said that state governments have no powers to reject the implementation of the act as the legislation was enacted under the Union List of the 7th Schedule of the Constitution.

News18.com

Updated:January 25, 2020, 1:25 PM IST
Rajasthan Becomes 3rd State to Pass Resolution Against Citizenship Amendment Act
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Rajasthan on Saturday became the third state to pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) after the Congress-ruled government pledged in the Assembly to not support the controversial law.

The decision drew sharp reaction from the Bharatiya Janata Party, with several saffron party leaders rushing to the well of the House and raising slogans.

Kerala and Punjab have already passed resolution seeking the withdrawal of the new legislation. The move comes even as the Union home ministry had categorically said that state governments have no powers to reject the implementation of the act as the legislation was enacted under the Union List of the 7th Schedule of the Constitution.

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot had on Thursday said that the Centre should listen to people protesting against the act across the country and asserted that democracy weakens if there is no dialogue.

"We are requesting the central government to reconsider the act. The Constitution has given the right to protest but if someone does it, they are attacked and called anti-nationals," Pilot, who is also the chief of Pradesh Congress Committee, had said.

