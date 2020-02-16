Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rajasthan BJP Chief Satish Poonia calls CM Ashok Gehlot Leader of 'Tukde-tukde' Gang

BJP leader Satish Poonia said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has "attempted to push the state into anarchy" in the name of freedom of speech and expression.

PTI

Updated:February 16, 2020, 5:41 PM IST
File photo of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Image : PTI)
File photo of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Image : PTI)

Jaipur: Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Sunday described Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as the leader of the 'tukde-tukde' gang in the wake of his recent participation at a sit-in here against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

He said Gehlot has "attempted to push the state into anarchy" in the name of freedom of speech and expression.

"The chief minister's participation has encouraged such protests across the state. There have been reports that the protests are being funded by Popular Front of India (PFI) and the organisation has a connection with SIMI," Poonia said at a press conference here.

"These all indicate that there is a network working behind such protests. I don't have any inhibition in saying that Rajasthan chief minister is the leader of 'tukde-tukde' gang," he said, adding that Gehlot's act was "shameful" as it aimed at taking political mileage.

Addressing the indefinite dharna against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at the Shahid Smarak on Friday, Gehlot claimed that information on birthplace of parents was being sought for the National Population Register (NPR).

"If I am not able to furnish the details, I too would be asked to live in a detention centre. You stay assured, if such situation comes then I would be the first to go there," he said.

Poonia said the chief minister's effort to equate Shaheed Smarak to Shaheen Bagh was an "insult" to martyrs.

