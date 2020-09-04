Rajasthan BJP Chief Satish Poonia Tests Positive for Covid-19, Ashok Gehlot Wishes Him Quick Recovery

Bharatiya Janata Party State President Satish Poonia tested Covid-19 positive on Friday, and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished him a speedy recovery. Poonia on Friday took to Twitter to inform that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

In his tweet, he said, "Yesterday, my Covid-19 test was conducted soon after I returned home. While there were no symptoms, my test report has come positive, and I have been advised by doctors to stay in isolation. I request all those who came in contact with me in the last few days, to get tested. Thanks for support."

In his tweet Gehlot said, "I came to know that state BJP President @DrSatishPoonia ji tested positive for #Covid_19. I wish him a speedy recovery."

Many Congress and BJP MLAs have tested positive in Rajasthan, including Congress MLAs Ramlal Jat and Rafeek Khan, and BJP MLAs Rajendra Rathore, Ashok Lahoti and Arjun Lal Jeengar. Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas along with Sachin Pilot supporters and former ministers Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Chand Meena had tested positive for the infection.

Former Jaipur Mayor Jyoti Khandelwal also tested positive for the disease and Rajasthan MPs, including Kailash Chaudhary, Arjun Meghwal and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, have also tested positive.