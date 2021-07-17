Rajasthan BJP Expels Senior Party Leader Rohitash Sharma for Breach of Discipline

The Rajasthan BJP on Saturday expelled senior leader and former minister Rohitash Sharma from the party for six years on charges of breach of discipline. BJP state president Satish Poonia issued the order to expel Sharma from the primary membership of the party.

Considered close to former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, Sharma was issued a show-cause notice last month for making anti-party statements. “Rohitash Sharma has been expelled from the party for six months for breach of the party discipline," a BJP spokesperson said.

The former minister had said that the party’s state leaders were running the party sitting in their offices and were not visiting villages. Sharma had held the party’s state leaders responsible for the results in the bypolls held on three seats in May in which the ruling Congress comfortably retained two seats while the BJP won the third.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here