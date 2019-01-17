English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajasthan BJP Leader Compares Rahul Gandhi to Aurangzeb, Says He is 'Last Emperor' of Congress
In the past, Rajasthan BJP vice president Gyan Dev Ahuja has courted controversy by likening cow smugglers as terrorists. He said on Thursday the concern for cows displayed in the Congress is nothing more than a sham.
File photo of BJP leader Gyan Dev Ahuja.
Loading...
Jaipur: Rajasthan BJP vice president Gyan Dev Ahuja on Thursday compared Congress president Rahul Gandhi with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, suggesting that the Congress empire was coming to an end.
He said the Congress president is the last emperor of the Congress sultanate, just like Aurangzeb.
Like Aurangzeb who was the last emperor of the Mughal sultanate, Rahul Gandhi is the last emperor of this sultanate. The end of the Congress is certain, he told reporters here.
Contrary to what the BJP leader said, Aurangzeb who died in 1707, was not the last of his dynasty.
The last Mughal ruler was Bahadur Shah Zafar, who died in 1862. But Aurangzeb is often seen as the last of the prominent Mughal kings as the empire began disintegrating after him.
Gyan Dev Ahuja also questioned Congress president's claim of being a janeu dhari (a Hindu who wears the sacred thread), saying his party should name the priest who conducted the ceremony for it.
In the past, Ahuja has courted controversy by likening cow smugglers as terrorists. He said on Thursday the concern for cows displayed in the Congress is nothing more than a sham.
He claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party will win the by-election for the Ramgarh assembly seat, where polling was called off due to the death of Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Laxman Singh.
The Congress won 99 of the remaining 199 Rajasthan assembly seats where elections were held last month.
The bypoll for Ramgarh will take place on January 28.
In the last assembly, Ahuja was an MLA from Ramgarh.
He announced himself as an independent candidate for the December elections as well after the party denied him the ticket. He later withdrew his nomination.
He said the Congress president is the last emperor of the Congress sultanate, just like Aurangzeb.
Like Aurangzeb who was the last emperor of the Mughal sultanate, Rahul Gandhi is the last emperor of this sultanate. The end of the Congress is certain, he told reporters here.
Contrary to what the BJP leader said, Aurangzeb who died in 1707, was not the last of his dynasty.
The last Mughal ruler was Bahadur Shah Zafar, who died in 1862. But Aurangzeb is often seen as the last of the prominent Mughal kings as the empire began disintegrating after him.
Gyan Dev Ahuja also questioned Congress president's claim of being a janeu dhari (a Hindu who wears the sacred thread), saying his party should name the priest who conducted the ceremony for it.
In the past, Ahuja has courted controversy by likening cow smugglers as terrorists. He said on Thursday the concern for cows displayed in the Congress is nothing more than a sham.
He claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party will win the by-election for the Ramgarh assembly seat, where polling was called off due to the death of Bahujan Samaj Party candidate Laxman Singh.
The Congress won 99 of the remaining 199 Rajasthan assembly seats where elections were held last month.
The bypoll for Ramgarh will take place on January 28.
In the last assembly, Ahuja was an MLA from Ramgarh.
He announced himself as an independent candidate for the December elections as well after the party denied him the ticket. He later withdrew his nomination.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- CBI Raid SAI Headquarters, Director Among 6 Arrested in Corruption Case
- Netflix’s Sex Education Makes You Awkward and Then Gives Solution
- Djokovic Powers Past Tsonga in 2008 Australian Open Final Repeat
- #10YearChallenge - Top 5 Cars Then and Now: Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Hyundai Santro & More
- Exclusive - Upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Compact SUV Spied Testing Ahead of Launch on 14th February
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results