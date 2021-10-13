Rajasthan Bypolls: 16 Candidates to Contest in Vallabhnagar, Dhariawad

A total of 16 candidates are left in the fray after scrutiny and withdrawal of nominations in the bypolls to be held in the Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad assembly seats of Rajasthan. There are nine candidates contesting from Vallabhnagar and seven fighting for the seat from Dhariawad.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said a total of 29 candidates filed 43 nomination papers under the nomination process. During scrutiny, nomination papers of six candidates were rejected while the nominations of 23 candidates were found correct. He said that on the last day of withdrawal of nominations on Wednesday, seven candidates withdrew their names. With this, 16 candidates will try their luck in both the Assembly seats.

Voting in both the constituencies will be held on October 30 from 7 am to 6 pm, while the counting of votes will be done on November 2. A total of 5,11,455 voters will be able to exercise their franchise in both the assembly seats with 2,53,831 voters eligible to cast their votes in Vallabhnagar and 2,57,624 in Dhariawad.

