In Fresh Proposal to Rajasthan Governor, Gehlot Cabinet Seeks Assembly Session from August 14
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (left) with Governor Kalraj Mishra.
The revised proposal was sent to Governor Kalraj Mishra after the earlier ones were rejected by him on several grounds.
News18.com
Last Updated: July 29, 2020, 8:48 PM IST
The Ashok Gehlot Cabinet on Wednesday cleared another proposal to be sent to the Governor for summoning the assembly, saying the session should begin on August 14.
Government sources argued that this meets the 21-day notice requirement on which Governor Kalraj Mishra was insisting.
The Cabinet is counting the days from July 23, when it made its first proposal.
Earlier, the government wanted the session from July 31.
