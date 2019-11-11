Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rajasthan, Chhattishgarh CMs Meet Maharastra's New MLAs in Jaipur Resort

PTI

Updated:November 11, 2019, 9:15 PM IST
Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel met newly elected Congress MLAs of Maharashtra on Monday in a resort on Delhi Road here.

The two leaders reached the resort late in the evening and had an over half-an-hour-long meeting with the legislators.

The Maharashtra MLAs are staying here since Friday.

After the two leaders left the resort, the MLAs too left for Gehlot's official residence in Civil Lines, where a dinner has been hosted by the chief minister in the honour of former President Pratibha Patil.

