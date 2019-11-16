Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Politics
1-min read

Rajasthan Civic Polls: 58.83% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 3 pm

A total of 7,944 candidates are in the fray for the election to 49 civic bodies in the state. The voting to elect about 2,100 ward councillors in all 49 municipal bodies across the state started at 7 am and ended at 5 pm.

PTI

Updated:November 16, 2019, 5:49 PM IST
Image for representation.

Jaipur: The voter turnout in the urban local body polls in Rajasthan was 58.83 per cent till 3 pm on Saturday, an official said. He said the polling has been peaceful so far.

A total of 7,944 candidates are in the fray for the election to 49 civic bodies in the state.

The voting to elect about 2,100 ward councillors in all 49 municipal bodies across the state started at 7 am and ended at 5 pm.

The election department said a total of 33.69 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. Counting of votes will be done on Tuesday.

Election for chairman and deputy chairman of local bodies will be held on November 26 and 27, respectively.

