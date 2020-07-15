'Speaking Good English & Being Handsome Isn't Enough': Ashok Gehlot Slams His Former Deputy

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday accused rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot of involvement in horse-trading with the BJP to topple his government in the state.

While mentioning that he (Pilot) has been a Union minister and the state Congress chief, Gehlot said he would have performed well for the nation had he gone through "struggle in his youth".

"I have been in politics for 40 years, we love the new generation, the future will be theirs," said Gehlot. "This new generation, they have become central ministers and state presidents; if they had gone through what we did in our time, they would have understood."

Gehlot also took jibes at Pilot without directly naming him.

"Speaking good English, giving good bytes and being handsome isn't everything. What is inside your heart for the country, your ideology, policies, and commitment, everything is considered," added the chief minister against whom his deputy has raised the flag of rebellion.

Pilot was removed from the posts of the Rajasthan deputy chief minister and the state Congress president on Tuesday amid a tussle for power with Gehlot. On Tuesday too, the CM had accused the rebel leader of playing into the hands of the BJP, which he said wanted a repeat of the Madhya Pradesh episode where the Congress government collapsed in March after a rebellion by Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Gehlot, however, did not mention Pilot by his name on Wednesday but said the "former Pradesh Congress Committee president" was himself "doing the deal".

"We have the proof that horse trading was being committed. Money was offered. And who gave the clarification that nothing was happening? Those who were themselves part of the conspiracy are giving clarifications," he said.

"Our deputy chief minister and PCC president himself was doing the deal and was giving statements that no horse trading was taking place. What clarifications are you giving when you yourself were involved in it," Gehlot added.

Gehlot also hit out at the national media saying it is supporting those who are "involved in murdering democracy". He said the younger generation in the media should raise a voice if the democracy is being "murdered"

"The media should support honesty and truth. Is it not the duty of the media to raise a voice if the the democracy is being finished," he said.