Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Asks Centre to Repeal Farm Laws, Apologise to Farmers

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday asked the Centre to immediately repeal the new farm laws and apologise to the protesting farmers for allegedly misbehaving with them.

"The central government enacted all three agricultural bills without consulting the state governments, farmer organisations, agricultural experts and the bills were passed unconstitutionally without any discussion in Parliament even when the Opposition was demanding to send the bills to a select committee, Gehlot tweeted. Chief Ministers of four Congress-ruled states including himself and Amarinder Singh had sought time from President Ram Nath Kovind to discuss the issue but the request was turned down.

He criticised the Centre for its handling of the protests over the contentious farm laws. "The centre should withdraw the laws without any delay and should seek apology from the farmers for the misbehaviour, he said.

