News18 Logo

politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
    Choose Municipal Ward
    CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED RESULTS
    News18»Politics
    1-MIN READ

    Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Asks Centre to Repeal Farm Laws, Apologise to Farmers

    File photo of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (PTI)

    File photo of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (PTI)

    Ashok Gehlot criticised the Centre for its handling of the protests over the contentious farm laws.

    Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday asked the Centre to immediately repeal the new farm laws and apologise to the protesting farmers for allegedly misbehaving with them.

    "The central government enacted all three agricultural bills without consulting the state governments, farmer organisations, agricultural experts and the bills were passed unconstitutionally without any discussion in Parliament even when the Opposition was demanding to send the bills to a select committee, Gehlot tweeted. Chief Ministers of four Congress-ruled states including himself and Amarinder Singh had sought time from President Ram Nath Kovind to discuss the issue but the request was turned down.

    He criticised the Centre for its handling of the protests over the contentious farm laws. "The centre should withdraw the laws without any delay and should seek apology from the farmers for the misbehaviour, he said.

    .

    Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Elections 2020 Live Results - Ward-Wise Results | Detailed Results Tally | GHMC Results Live Updates
    Next Story

    Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...