Rajasthan CM Gehlot Says Congress Supports Farmers' Call for 'Bharat Bandh'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that the Congress supports the 'Bharat Bandh' call given by farmers on December 8 against the new agri laws. "Congress party supports 'Bharat Bandh' in favour of farmers on 8th December," Gehlot said in a tweet.

He said that former party chief Rahul Gandhi has been an ardent supporter of farmers and every Congress worker stands with him in taking this cause of farmers to every corner of the nation.