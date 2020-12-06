News18 Logo

politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Politics
1-MIN READ

Rajasthan CM Gehlot Says Congress Supports Farmers' Call for 'Bharat Bandh'

File photo of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (PTI)

File photo of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (PTI)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that former party chief Rahul Gandhi has been an ardent supporter of farmers and every Congress worker stands with him in taking this cause of farmers to every corner of the nation.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday said that the Congress supports the 'Bharat Bandh' call given by farmers on December 8 against the new agri laws. "Congress party supports 'Bharat Bandh' in favour of farmers on 8th December," Gehlot said in a tweet.

He said that former party chief Rahul Gandhi has been an ardent supporter of farmers and every Congress worker stands with him in taking this cause of farmers to every corner of the nation.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...