Rajasthan CM Gehlot Says Modi Must Hold Meeting with CMs on Inflation and 'Listen to Everyone'

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot appealed to PM Modi to hold a meeting with all the chief ministers to discuss inflation. (File photo: PTI)

Gehlot said though the country's economic policies are mainly formed and operated by the central government, its effects are reflected seen on the states

Jaipur, Apr 28: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a meeting with all chief ministers on the issue of inflation and “listen to everyone". He was of the opinion that all states must hold a communication with the Centre about “many serious issues", including centrally sponsored schemes, goods and services tax and Jal Jeevan Mission among others.

“Yesterday, the prime minister held a meeting through video-conferencing regarding Corona. In this meeting, only five chief ministers got a chance to express their views. In the end, the prime minister himself suddenly mentioned inflation and rising prices of petrol and diesel, and tried to blame it on non-BJP ruled states," Gehlot said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

He said though the country’s economic policies are mainly formed and operated by the central government, its effects are reflected seen on the states.

“I request the Prime Minister to hold a meeting with all the chief ministers on the issue of inflation and listen to everyone. With this, the states will also get an opportunity to present their side and their point of view will also be known to the central government."

Highlighting that people across the country were suffering due to inflation, he wrote, “So, I appeal to Prime Minister Modi to hold a meeting with all the chief ministersso that maximum relief can be provided to the common man by finding solutions."

first published:April 29, 2022, 08:44 IST