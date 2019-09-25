Rajasthan CM Sanctions Proposal to Grant Rs 100 Crore Additional Budget for Farm Loan Waiver

Jaipur: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday sanctioned a proposal to grant additional budget of Rs 100 crore for Rajasthan farmers long-term loan waiver scheme 2019.

The decision was taken in the larger interest of farmers, a release said. The Congress government in the state had announced the loan waiver scheme for farmers after assuming office in December last year.

