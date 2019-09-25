English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajasthan CM Sanctions Proposal to Grant Rs 100 Crore Additional Budget for Farm Loan Waiver
The Congress government in the state had announced the loan waiver scheme for farmers after assuming office in December last year.
File photo of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Image : PTI)
Loading...
Jaipur: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday sanctioned a proposal to grant additional budget of Rs 100 crore for Rajasthan farmers long-term loan waiver scheme 2019.
The decision was taken in the larger interest of farmers, a release said. The Congress government in the state had announced the loan waiver scheme for farmers after assuming office in December last year.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Monday 22 July , 2019 Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra on Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood: Who are We to Dictate What One Should Do or Not?
- Apple iPadOS Review: A Completely New Direction For The iPad at Home And Work
- Hrithik Roshan Says He Received Over 30,000 Marriage Proposals After Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai
- Varun Dhawan Spotted Wearing Bathroom Slippers, Fans Call Him 'Mass Hero'
- Messi Wins FIFA Player of the Year as Ronaldo Skips Ceremony, Megan Rapinoe Bags Women's Honour