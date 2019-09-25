Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Rajasthan CM Sanctions Proposal to Grant Rs 100 Crore Additional Budget for Farm Loan Waiver

The Congress government in the state had announced the loan waiver scheme for farmers after assuming office in December last year.

PTI

Updated:September 25, 2019, 5:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rajasthan CM Sanctions Proposal to Grant Rs 100 Crore Additional Budget for Farm Loan Waiver
File photo of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Image : PTI)
Loading...

Jaipur: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday sanctioned a proposal to grant additional budget of Rs 100 crore for Rajasthan farmers long-term loan waiver scheme 2019.

The decision was taken in the larger interest of farmers, a release said. The Congress government in the state had announced the loan waiver scheme for farmers after assuming office in December last year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram