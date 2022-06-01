Rajasthan: Cong Leaders Resign in Compliance with One Party, One Post Decision

In compliance with the one person, one post decision taken during a Chintan Shivir last month, several Rajasthan Congress leaders resigned from party positions on Wednesday. Those who submitted resignations included state party vice-presidents Mahendrajit Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat and Govind Meghwal, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra said in a statement. They put in their papers after getting a ministerial post, Dotasra said. The party’s national spokesperson and Rajasthan unit’s farmer wing president, Sandeep Chaudhary, has also resigned after getting the chairmanship of a state board.

The resignations came amid a two-day party workshop that started here on Wednesday.

