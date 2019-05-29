English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rajasthan Congress Executive Committee to Meet & Endorse Resolution Urging Rahul to Stay on as Party Chief
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, AICC general secretary in charge of Rajasthan Avinash Pande and other senior leaders of the party will attend the meeting which is scheduled at 2.30 pm.
File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
Jaipur: The state executive of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee will meet on Wednesday and would endorse the CWC resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to continue as party chief and steer the party out of its current state, a top party leader said.
The meeting will be chaired by PCC chief and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, he said.
This will be the first meeting of the party after the Congress's drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress failed to win a single Lok Sabha seat in Rajasthan despite a winning the assembly elections there just months back.
Rahul Gandhi offered to quit as party chief at the CWC meeting on May 25 that unanimously rejected his offer and authorised him to overhaul and restructure the party at all levels. He is reported to be insisting on his resignation and adamant on having a non-Gandhi installed as the party head.
Rajasthan ministers Udai Lal Anjana and Ramesh Meena had demanded introspection and a detailed analysis of the defeat.
Agriculture minister Lalchand Kataria on Sunday announced his "resignation" from the state cabinet.
A purported press release, circulated on social media, said he was resigning over the poor performance by the party in the elections.
But there has been no confirmation on this by the Chief Minister's Office or the Raj Bhawan, and the minister has been unreachable.
Ashok Gehlot faces accusation that he concentrated on his son Vaibhav Gehlot's Jodhpur constituency, neglecting others.
