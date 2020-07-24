Rajasthan Congress MLAs Sing 'Ram Dhun', 'Hum Honge Kamyaab' at Raj Bhavan Sit-in

Bhajans like "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram" and songs like "Hum Honge Kamyaab" were heard at the dharna staged by Congress MLAs at the Rajasthan Raj Bhavan on Friday.

The MLAs were seen sitting in the lawns of the Governor's residence as they raised the demand for calling a special assembly session.

However, after Governor Kalraj Mishra assured that he will abide by Article 174 of the Constitution, and call an Assembly session on Monday, he requested Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to call off the protests.

Sources said that the Governor has asked Gehlot to include the reason for which the Congress government wants to call the special session and hence, has returned the letter.

Now, a meeting of the cabinet, chaired by Gehlot, has been called in which a proposal to call the Assembly session will be passed, and sent to the Governor, said officials.

Meanwhile, briefing the media after his meeting with the Governor in the evening, Gehlot said that he has asked all his MLAs to follow Gandhian principles.

He said that it has never happened in the country's history that the Governor has not given approval to call the Assembly session, though being bound by the decisions of the cabinet. "It seems that the cabinet proposal to convene the Assembly session has not been approved yet due to pressure from 'top leaders'," Gehlot said in a veiled attack on the Central government.

Quipping that a "reverse Ganga is flowing here", he said, "We are asking to call a session where we can prove our majority and can also call a debate on corona and discuss how to make up the financial loss due to the lockdown. However, due to pressure from top leaders, the Governor did not permit the same and surprisingly, the opposition also did not pitch for calling the special session."