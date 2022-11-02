Ghulam Nabi Azad is back in the news. This time, it’s in Rajasthan. As pictures of PM Narendra Modi with chief minister Ashok Gehlot floated in the desert state, with the PM praising the latter at an event, Sachin Pilot and his supporters did not miss the chance to take potshots at Gehlot, and, in a way, alert the top leadership.

The PM had praised Azad on the last day of the former Congress leader in the Rajya Sabha. Not just this, the PM even got emotional, which did not go down well with Congress leaders. Eventually, when Azad left the Congress to form his own party, Congress leaders said the emotional moment of the PM had made it evident that Azad had decided to be with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) long time ago.

Pilot now reminded the Congress of this incident, saying the last time someone from the Congress was praised by the PM, everyone knew what happened.

In fact, many in the state Congress, who are Pilot’s supporters, made the point that Gehlot was close to not just former CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia, but also the BJP and they would want him to continue, as Pilot would be a threat to the BJP’s plans to come back in the desert state .

Ashok Gehlot praises Modi, PM returns compliment#Breaking | Sachin Pilot takes a jibe at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on the same@_pallavighosh decodes the politics, Bhawani Deora explains further @AnushaSoni23 pic.twitter.com/YZ7WXYQqDm — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 2, 2022

IN-DISCIPLINARY ACTION

Not just this, Pilot also insisted that the issue of indiscipline needs to be sorted. Three Congress leaders considered close to Gehlot were issued show-cause notices for not turning up for the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meet called to sort the leadership issue.

ALSO READ | Any Self-Respecting Person Should Leave Congress, Can’t Run Party with 40-Yr-Olds: Azad | Exclusive

Both present party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken were sent to sort the leadership tussle, but came back empty-handed. Sources close to pilot say, “If Pilot was dismissed and faced court when he got indiscipline notices, why should it be different now? Why were the three leaders who were given the show-cause notice now clicking pictures with the new president Kharge?”

Sachin Pilot takes a jibe at #Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on PM's praise for him@Shehzad_Ind, BJP with views@AnushaSoni23 pic.twitter.com/96gFT8cVck — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 2, 2022

TRUST ISSUES

Much water has flown under the bridge since then, with Gehlot withdrawing from the Congress president race and patching up with the Gandhis. But the state continues to be in limbo.

It can’t for long as the Bharat Jodo Yatra reaches the poll-bound state on December 6. Sources say a call will be taken before that. Pilot has maintained a stoic silence, despite some strong comments from Gehlot. But it seems he is getting impatient.

Alwar, Rajasthan | They should not make such remarks. KC Venugopal has asked everybody in the party to not make any such remarks. We want that everybody should follow discipline: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Sachin Pilot's remarks https://t.co/ptGGHUY7M3 pic.twitter.com/ELTQLrNG3K — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2022

With elections up in a year, even if Pilot is made the CM later, it would serve no political purpose as he would be merely be a ‘lame duck CM’.

Gehlot and his supporters make the point that he has the numbers and he alone can ensure a win in a state, which otherwise sees a cyclical pattern. Also their point is — Sachin Pilot had revolted. Can he be trusted?

ALSO READ | ‘How Could He Do This?’ Go-to-man Gehlot’s Rajasthan Revolt Irks Sonia

Ironically, one of the first decisions which Kharge as the president may have to take is what he was sent to Jaipur for when Sonia Gandhi was the president. It’s not going to be an easy one. On the one hand, is an assurance made by the Gandhi siblings to Pilot, on the other, real politics.

Above all as the yatra enters Rajasthan next month, the last thing the Congress can afford is a desert storm. ​

Read all the Latest Politics News here