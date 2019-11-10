Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Rajasthan Congress Postpones Protests As Section 144 Stands Imposed Post Ayodhya Verdict

The Rajasthan Congress had announced protests against the Centre's economic policies on Novermber 11.

PTI

Updated:November 10, 2019, 6:13 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rajasthan Congress Postpones Protests As Section 144 Stands Imposed Post Ayodhya Verdict
Image for representation. (PTI)

Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress has postponed state wide protests against the economic policies of the central government scheduled for Monday in view of prohibitory orders imposed under section 144 of the CrPC in all the districts.

Congress' planned demonstration against the Centre in the districts on November 11 and in the capital on November 13 has been postponed till further orders, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) General Secretary Mahesh Sharma said.

The section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure prevents assembly of five or more people at one spot.

Since section 144 of the CrPC is in force in all the districts in view of the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya case, the party has postponed the plan, he said.

In a unanimous verdict, the Supreme Court on Saturday paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, while directing the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram