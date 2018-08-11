English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rajasthan Cong Projects United Face; Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot Hug Each Other on Stage Before Rahul Gandhi
After delivering his speech in Rajasthan's Jaipur, Congress president Rahul Gandhi brought Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot closer and then they hugged each other thus giving a message of togetherness.
Jaipur: Congress President Rahul Gandhi with AICC General Secretary Ashok Gehlot and RPCC President Sachin Pilot during a party meeting at Ramlila Maidan in Jaipur on Saturday, Aug 11, 2018. (PTI Photo)
Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress on Saturday projected a united face before party chief Rahul Gandhi at the Ramlila grounds here where he launched the party's campaign for the assembly polls later this year and exuded confidence of gaining victory.
AICC general secretary and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and the party's state chief Sachin Pilot hugged each on the stage.
After delivering his speech, Gandhi brought both the leaders closer and then they hugged each other thus giving a message of togetherness.
Earlier, in his address, Pilot gave credit to all the senior leaders present on the stage for the victory in bypolls and said that the Congress will contest elections unitedly and will form the government.
"All the party leaders gave their support therefore we won the bypolls. We are ready to face any challenge with the strength of all. Party will contest elections with unity and will form the next government in the state, Pilot said in his address at the Ramlila ground.
On the stage, Pilot was sitting on the right of Gandhi and the seating arrangement of Gehlot was next to AICC general secretary and in charge of party affairs in Rajasthan Avinash Pande, whose chair was on the immediate left of Gandhi but Pande offered his seat to Gehlot and then Gehlot sat on the left of Gandhi and Pilot on Gandhi's right.
Recently, a controversy erupted on chief ministerial face of the party with a former MP Lalchand Kataria giving statement saying Ashok Gehlot should be made CM face to ensure victory in the elections. Gehlot also gave suggestive comments.
After Kataria's statement, AICC general secretary Pande had warned all the leaders to not make such comments.
The Congress had said that the election will be contested in the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and the decision on chief ministerial candidate, if the party wins, will be taken after the results of the elections.
