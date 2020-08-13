Rajasthan Congress Revokes Suspension of Two Sachin Pilot Camp MLAs

The Congress on Thursday revoked the suspension of Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh, two MLAs who had rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

They were suspended from the party's primary membership last month over their alleged involvement in a "conspiracy" to topple the Congress government in the state. The decision to revoke the suspension of the two MLAs follows a patch-up between Ashok Gehlot and his sacked deputy Sachin Pilot after the intervention of the party's top leadership in Delhi.

"After a consultative discussion, the suspension of @INCRajasthan MLA Sh. Bhanwarlal Sharma Ji and Sh. @vishvendrabtp ji is hereby revoked," AICC general secretary Avinash Pande tweeted. The Congress had taken action against them on July 17 after three audio tapes allegedly pertaining to the conspiracy to topple the government surfaced.

Both the MLAs were issued show cause notices. Prior to this, Singh was also sacked from the Ashok Gehlot cabinet along with Pilot and Ramesh Meena on July 14, in a disciplinary action after they failed to attend CLP meetings.

Singh held the portfolio of the tourism whereas Pilot was deputy CM and Ramesh Meena was food and civil supply minister. The revolt by Pilot and 18 dissident MLAs led to a political crisis in the state. After the party high command intervened in the matter on Monday, the MLAs returned to Jaipur.

The chief minister has called a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party at his residence on Thursday at 5 pm, a day before the state assembly session is scheduled to begin.