Rajasthan Congress Suspends Leader for Accusing Sachin Pilot of 'Cash-for-ticket'
Rajasthan Assembly elections: Spardha Chaudhary's supporters had also blocked and attacked Pilot's car on Saturday and raised slogans ahead of Congress's second list of candidates.
File photo of Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi/Jaipur: Congress ticket aspirant from Phulera, Spardha Chaudhary, has been suspended by the party for six years after she accused state party chief Sachin Pilot of taking money for ticket distribution.
According to reports, Chaudhary's supporters had also blocked and attacked Pilot's car on Saturday and raised slogans ahead of Congress's second list of candidates for Rajasthan Assembly elections.
Disgruntled over being denied a ticket despite assurances from the party, scores of ticket aspirants along with their supporters had recently been camping in Delhi. Among them were Chaudhary's supporters, who staged a demonstration outside Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence on Saturday.
However, Phulera ticket aspirant's protest did not go down well with the leadership and she was suspended from the party for six years on grounds of indiscipline.
The Congress, which released its second candidate list, fielded Vidyadhar Choudhary from Phuelra. The 200-member Rajasthan assembly goes to the polls on December 7.
