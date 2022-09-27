Rajasthan Crisis LIVE Updates: Cong Seeks More Options for Party Prez, Kamal Nath Says Not Interested; Sonia Seeks Report on Rebellion

Live now
Rajasthan Crisis LIVE Updates: Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Monday ruled himself out as a probable candidate for the party’s presidency even as he stepped in to troubleshoot the ongoing crisis in the party’s Rajasthan unit. Kamal Nath, known to have close ties with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at her 10 Janpath residence after she held a more than an hour-long Read More
Union minister Anurag Thakur on Monday took a jibe at the Congress over its Rajasthan crisis, saying an “entertaining game” is going on in the state ruled by the grand old party. The information and broadcasting minister said this while interacting with the media at Nadaun on the first day of his two-day tour to his home district of Hamirpur. “While on one hand, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is going to fight the Congress presidential poll, on the other hand, he is trying to save his government as there is a conflict in the party about the next chief minister,” Thakur said, adding that the tenure of the chief minister of Rajasthan is spent only in saving his government.
Rajasthan Congress MLA Shanti Dhariwal on Monday lashed out at the party’s central observer Ajay Maken, alleging that he was part of a “conspiracy” to oust CM Ashok Gehlot. Dhariwal, a Gehlot loyalist who had held a meeting of MLAs on Sunday to oppose Sachin Pilot’s possible elevation to the CM post, said that Rajasthan MLAs won’t “tolerate traitors being rewarded”. “It was 100% a conspiracy to remove the CM (Ashok Gehlot) and the general secretary in-charge (Ajay Maken) was a part of it. I am not talking about anyone else, no charge on Kharge but only the general secretary in-charge,” said the state cabinet minister. READ MORE
Sonia Gandhi is not known to show her anger publicly, but those who know say that when she does, it means trouble and a determination to do whatever it takes. So when the observers went to meet her, it was an angry Congress president who confronted them. Sources say she expressed her displeasure and anger and asked, “How could he do this?” In a clear reference to Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, the top leadership is not keen to have him file his nomination papers for the party president polls. In fact, even if Gehlot wants to do it, many have made up their mind not to vote for him. READ MORE
Upset over an open rebellion in Rajasthan, Sonia Gandhi sought a written report on it from party observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken as the chances of Ashok Gehlot becoming the party chief receded and other names cropped up for the post. Kharge and Maken, who were sent as observers to Jaipur for a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, briefed Gandhi in the evening after their return to Delhi and termed the parallel meet held by Gehlot loyalists as “indiscipline”. They are expected to recommend disciplinary action against those behind the move, including minister Shanti Dhariwal and Rajasthan Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi.
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath refuted speculation that he could contest the Congress presidential election saying he was not interested. Nath met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi at her residence amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan. “I have no interest in (Congress) President post, only here for Navratri wishes,” Kamal Nath said before heading to Sonia Gandhi’s residence.
The Congress high command had called Kamal Nath to Delhi. He is likely to play the role of a mediator and try to broker a truce in the state unit, which is reeling under a factional feud after a possible leadership change move turned into a full-blown crisis for the party. Asked if he was not interested in the post of Congress president, Kamal Nath told reporters, “I have no interest, I have come to Delhi for Navratri.” Earlier, Kharge and Maken briefed Gandhi regarding the developments in Rajasthan and will submit a written report about the crisis in the party’s state unit by tonight or tomorrow. They had met the party MLAs in the state to get a sense of the ground situation.
According to Maken, MLAs loyal to Gehlot have put forth demands, including that a decision on the chief ministerial face should be taken after the party president election on October 19 and in consultation with Gehlot. Talking to reporters, AICC in-charge for Rajasthan Maken said the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting was organised with the consent of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and termed the act of the MLAs loyal to him holding a parallel meeting as “indiscipline”.
Congress observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken on Monday briefed party president Sonia Gandhi about the developments in Rajasthan and are expected to submit a written report about the crisis in the party’s state unit latest by Tuesday. Talking to reporters after a nearly one-and-a-half-hour-long meeting with Gandhi, AICC in-charge for Rajasthan Ajay Maken said the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting was organised with the consent of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and termed the act of the MLAs loyal to him to hold a parallel meeting as “indiscipline”.
AICC General Secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal was also present during the meeting. Maken said it was “unfortunate” that the CLP meeting could not be held.
There was a clear direction by the Congress president that “we speak to every MLA and submit a report, and then the Congress president would have taken a call after speaking to everyone”, he specified, adding this was made clear to everyone. The CLP meeting was called to pass a resolution authorising the Congress president to take a decision on Gehlot’s successor.
But according to Maken, the representatives of the MLAs loyal to the chief minister put forward three conditions, including that the decision on the next chief minister would be taken by the new party president. “How is it possible that the person moving the resolution authorises the Congress president… that person wants to fight AICC president polls and if he wins the polls, he would decide on it? If this is not conflict of interest, what is?” he said in a reference to Gehlot.
Maken said the MLAs loyal to Gehlot wanted to meet in groups as opposed to the high command’s order to meet them separately, saying there was no precedent to such an act in the party. “In a CLP meet, one-on-one meeting is held so that they (MLAs) can express themselves freely. They also said the chief minister should be chosen from among those MLAs loyal to Ashok Gehlot in 2020, to which we said that we will convey their views to the Congress president, but no conditions can be attached to a resolution. We have given the briefing to Sonia ji and will give a written report,” he said.
“When a CLP meeting is held, holding a parallel meeting of MLAs is prima facie indiscipline,” he added.
