Rajasthan Crisis LIVE Updates: BSP Asks its MLAs to Vote Against Cong in Case of No Confidence Motion, Issues Whip

File photo of BSP supremo Mayawati.



The Congress has said it will launch protests in front of different Raj Bhavans against the BJP's "anti-democratic and anti-constitutional actions" as the party remains locked in a political crisis in Rajasthan after a revolt by a section of MLAs led by former deputy CM Sachin Pilot.



The ruling Congress in the state has accused the BJP of attempting to topple its government. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said Congress MLAs will meet the President and hold a sit-in outside the Prime Minister's home, if needed, to settle the crisis in the state.



Gehlot's remarks came as Congress workers held demonstrations across the state, protesting against the "BJP conspiracy" to topple the state government and demanding a session of the state assembly.



"We will go to Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet the President, if needed. Also, if required, we will stage a protest outside the Prime Minister's residence," said Gehlot a day after Congress MLAs protested at Jaipur's Raj Bhavan against Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra's stand on not calling an assembly session.



The political situation in the state is unlikely to come to an end anytime soon, with Gehlot on Saturday saying the MLAs in his camp might have to stay at the Fairmont Hotel for at least 21 days more.



The Congress also organised a nationwide online campaign called “Speak Up for Democracy” on July 26 from 10 am onward. State units have been asked to ensure the participation of party leaders, MPs, MLAs and other functionaries by way of posting videos and posts on different social media platforms highlighting the issue, said the party in a statement.



At 11am on Monday, all state units will hold protests in front of the Raj Bhavans in their respective states.



"The very basic constitutional and democratic frame of the nation is facing an unprecedented attack from the BJP. Democratic institutions, constitutional values and institutions are being subverted and subjugated in a dangerously premeditated manner, with democratically elected opposition governments in one state after another being toppled by the BJP, using money, intimidation and blatant misuse of constitutional bodies and functionaries," said All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal in a statement.



Accusing the BJP of "horse trading to topple democratically elected governments", Venugopal said this has become normal. The situation has been made more deplorable since the country is reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic, floods and severe economic and financial difficulties, he added.



In a video message on Saturday night, he said the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh government was toppled by the BJP and now it was "conspiring to do the same in Rajasthan"



"The chief minister of Rajasthan requested the governor to call an Assembly session. But ignoring the request shows that the Central government is misusing constitutional institutions and playing with democratic values and traditions," he alleged.