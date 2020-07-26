Rajasthan Crisis LIVE Updates: BSP Asks its MLAs to Vote Against Cong in Case of No Confidence Motion, Issues Whip

Rajasthan Crisis LIVE Updates: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has submitted a fresh proposal to Governor Kalraj Mishra to start the assembly session from July 31. The agenda, he said, is coronavirus, and there is no word of a floor test.
The Governor, who had earlier turned down Gehlot's proposals to call an assembly session, said the CM's letter sent on Sunday did not mention a date or a reason, and that he would examine it. The Congress, meanwhile, is planning a countrywide protest against the BJP over the Rajasthan issue from Monday.
Read More
Jul 26, 2020 11:04 pm (IST)
Rajasthan Assembly Session Update | BSP issues whip to six of its MLAs: R Gudha, Lakhan Singh, Deep Chand, JS Awana, Sandeep Kumar and Wajib Ali, who are elected to Rajasthan Assembly, directing them to vote against Congress in any "No Confidence Motion" or any proceedings to be held during Rajasthan Assembly Session.
Notices issued to the 6 MLAs separately as well as collectively, stating that since BSP is National Party,there can't be any merger at state level at instance of 6 MLAs unless there's merger of BSP at national level.If they violate it,they'll be disqualified:SC Misra,BSP Gen Secy pic.twitter.com/GQ3iDcPh7i
The Congress admitted that resentment had increased with the 'Rahul brigade' getting more importance in the party, they said. The sources said most of them showed rebellious attitude on losing their posts and alleged that most of them did not live up to the responsibility given to them and continued to encourage factionalism in the party.
Jul 26, 2020 10:56 pm (IST)
UPDATE | We will hold a meeting tomorrow at 11 am at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur, before launching our nationwide Online Campaign "Speak Up for Democracy". Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and State Congress In-charge Avinash Pande will also be present in the meeting: Congress's Mahesh Joshi
Jul 26, 2020 8:06 pm (IST)
Today the entire country is worried because democracy is in danger. The program "Speak Up For Democracy" has its own message and have to be understood by the general public and the government: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
आज पूरा मुल्क चिंतित है क्योंकि डेमोक्रेसी खतरे में है।#SpeakUpForDemocracy प्रोग्राम जो चलाया गया इसके मायने हैं, इसका अपना सन्देश है, उसको एक तरफ आम जनता को भी समझना पड़ेगा और दूसरी तरफ जो हुकूमत में हैं उनको भी समझना पड़ेगा।आज जिस प्रकार का माहौल देश के अंदर है वो चिंताजनक है। pic.twitter.com/H7VHlhcpL5
Update | For the last 15 days we saw how efforts are being made to destabilise an elected government in Rajasthan and who are involved in it. Before this, we know about what happened to the Kamal Nath's government in March and in Karnataka before that: National Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera
साथियों पिछले 15 दिन से हमने देखा कि कैसे राजस्थान में एक चुनी हुई सरकार को अस्थिर करने के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं और कौन-कौन इसमें शामिल हैं। इससे पहले मार्च में कमलनाथ जी की सरकार और उससे पहले कर्नाटक में क्या हुआ, ये हम जानते हैं : श्री @Pawankhera#SpeakUpForDemocracypic.twitter.com/P4vrRjsrrY
Cong to Protest Outside All Raj Bhavans | "Congress party will stage protest outside all Raj Bhawans in the country tomorrow but we won't do that in Rajasthan. We have sent Cabinet's revised note to the Governor and hope he will soon give his approval for convening Assembly Session:Govind S Dotasra, Rajasthan Congress Chief
Jul 26, 2020 7:01 pm (IST)
Update | "We are opposed to the way the BJP is buying public opinion and influencing the 'Highness' by not calling a proposed session of the state government", said Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh.
##SpeakUpForDemocracy जिस प्रकार से भाजपा लगातार जनमत को ख़रीद कर व राजस्थान के महामहिम को प्रभावित कर उनके द्वारा राज्य शासन प्रस्तावित विधान सभा सत्र ना बुला कर संविधान के साथ कुछाराघात कर रहे हैं, उसका हम विरोध करते हैं। pic.twitter.com/2jmNulv0sl
Worst Kind of Obstruction of Democracy: Cong to Guv | Congress accuses Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra of resorting to 'worst kind of obstruction of democracy' by raising 'superficial, motivated' queries on state government's demand for convening assembly session.
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has reportedly asked for legal opinion on whether the House can be convened during the ongoing pandemic.
Jul 26, 2020 6:12 pm (IST)
'Is This Democracy?' | Ashok Gehlot, in his proposal to the governor, has demanded calling an assembly session from July 31st. But there is no mention of a floor test in the proposal. Why? Does Rajasthan government not have the numbers? If not then do they have a right to stay in power? Is this democracy?: BJP Mahila Morcha, Priti Gandhi
Jul 26, 2020 5:59 pm (IST)
UPDATE | Toppling popular elected governments has become a new norm for BJP: Karnataka Congress leader Saleem Ahmad
BJP is trying to demolish democracy in the country
Toppling popular elected govts has become a new norm for BJP
The governor asked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to submit again, with the clarifications, his recommendation for calling a session. A statement from the governor included queries on the free movement of MLAs and the reason why the session needed to be called urgently.
Jul 26, 2020 5:12 pm (IST)
UPDATE | Rajasthan Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup and State DGP (Director General of Police) Bhupendra Yadav met Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur, today
Rajasthan: State Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup and State DGP (Director General of Police) Bhupendra Yadav met Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan in Jaipur, today. pic.twitter.com/ls7HpMaXzZ
The government's request has not given any rationale either to call the session on such a short notice nor any agenda for it has been proposed, said Governor Kalraj Mishra, saying a 21-day notice is mandatory for calling an assembly session in the normal course.
Jul 26, 2020 4:26 pm (IST)
Cong MLA on BJP's Conspiracy to Topple Raj Govt | Attempts made by the BJP government to remove the elected government in Rajasthan in such a conspiratorial way, is unfortunate: Kishanram Vishnoi, Congress Lohawat MLA
WATCH | Will Protest Outside PM House If Necessary, Says Ashok Gehlot
Jul 26, 2020 3:30 pm (IST)
Constitution and constitutional traditions are being ruthlessly trampled by BJP. One cannot expect justice from the judiciary and Governors are becoming helpless in protecting the Constitution, says Ajay Maken.
Jul 26, 2020 3:18 pm (IST)
Efforts are being made to push down the Congress-led government in Rajasthan. The Cabinet is recommending a special session but the Governor is insulting democratic values by not accepting that recommendation, says AICC in-charge of Himachal Pradesh, Rajani Patil.
Not seeking a floor test in the assembly would be a major shift in stand as Gehlot had on Saturday said the plan was to have a floor test to prove the majority of Congress MLAs and allies are with him…
Jul 26, 2020 2:54 pm (IST)
Governor Receives Rajasthan Cabinet's Revised Proposal on Assembly Session: Sources | The Rajasthan governor has received a revised proposal from the state cabinet led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot requesting that a session of the assembly be called on July 31, Raj Bhawan sources said. The proposal was received late on Saturday night, they said.
Jul 26, 2020 2:43 pm (IST)
Guv's Credibility Has Dented Beyond Repair: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury | Hitting out at Governor Kalraj Mishra over the ongoing political tussle in the state, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, Governor of Rajasthan is appeared to have been governed by the high-altitude spiritual government, his credibility has already been irrefutably dented beyond repair. Are we heading for 'One nation, No constitution'?
Governor of Rajasthan is appeared to have been governed by the high altitude spiritual govt, his credibility has already been irrefutably dented beyond repair. Are we heading for 'One nation, No constitution'.
The democracy of India will run with the voice of the people on the basis of the constitution. The people of the country will protect democracy and the constitution by denying the conspiracy of fraud of BJP, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
भारत का लोकतंत्र संविधान के आधार पर जनता की आवाज़ से चलेगा।
भाजपा के छल-कपट के षड्यंत्र को नकारकर देश की जनता लोकतंत्र और संविधान की रक्षा करेगी।#SpeakUpForDemocracy
Speaker May Withdraw Petition Filed in SC against HC's Order | Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi may withdraw his plea in Supreme Court against High Court's order to defer anti-defection proceedings against rebel Congress MLAs including Sachin Pilot. Joshi is discussing the same with a team of lawyers and will decide by evening ahead of his hearing in the apex court on Monday. After the decision of Rajasthan High Court, the new SLP can be filed in the changed circumstances by withdrawing the old SLP from the Supreme Court. Or the public can demand the amendment of the petition pending in the Supreme Court.
Jul 26, 2020 1:54 pm (IST)
Reference to minimum 21 days notice reflects the motivated nature of Governor’s queries. Innumerable sessions have been called at a week’s or even five days notice, says Abhishek Manu Singhvi.
Jul 26, 2020 1:48 pm (IST)
While there's a complete call for Covid-19 measures around the country, we have a Central govt and state opposition in Rajasthan which has converted it into a 24x7 activity to ensure downfall of a duly elected govt. This shows their priorities, says Abhishek Manu Singhvi.
Jul 26, 2020 1:39 pm (IST)
Ajay Maken to Brief Media at 2 PM at Jaipur Hotel | Former Union Miniser of State (MoS) Home and Urban Development Minister Ajay Maken will address the media at 2 PM at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur.
Jul 26, 2020 1:31 pm (IST)
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra's ignorance towards Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's request to convene an Assembly Session in the state makes it clear that the BJP Government is playing with democratic values and traditions by misusing constitutional institutions, says All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary in-charge of the state, Avinash Pande.
माननीय मुख्यमंत्री जी द्वारा प्रदेश में शीघ्र विधानसभा सत्र बुलाए जाने के आग्रह के बावजूद माननीय राज्यपाल महोदय द्वारा इसे अनदेखा किया जाना स्पष्ट करता है की संवैधानिक संस्थाओं का दुरूपयोग कर भाजपा सरकार लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों व् परंपराओं से खिलवाड़ कर रही है।#SpeakUpForDemocracypic.twitter.com/VNosZQ6zAT
The Congress has said it will launch protests in front of different Raj Bhavans against the BJP's "anti-democratic and anti-constitutional actions" as the party remains locked in a political crisis in Rajasthan after a revolt by a section of MLAs led by former deputy CM Sachin Pilot.
The ruling Congress in the state has accused the BJP of attempting to topple its government. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said Congress MLAs will meet the President and hold a sit-in outside the Prime Minister's home, if needed, to settle the crisis in the state.
Gehlot's remarks came as Congress workers held demonstrations across the state, protesting against the "BJP conspiracy" to topple the state government and demanding a session of the state assembly.
"We will go to Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet the President, if needed. Also, if required, we will stage a protest outside the Prime Minister's residence," said Gehlot a day after Congress MLAs protested at Jaipur's Raj Bhavan against Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra's stand on not calling an assembly session.
The political situation in the state is unlikely to come to an end anytime soon, with Gehlot on Saturday saying the MLAs in his camp might have to stay at the Fairmont Hotel for at least 21 days more.
The Congress also organised a nationwide online campaign called “Speak Up for Democracy” on July 26 from 10 am onward. State units have been asked to ensure the participation of party leaders, MPs, MLAs and other functionaries by way of posting videos and posts on different social media platforms highlighting the issue, said the party in a statement.
At 11am on Monday, all state units will hold protests in front of the Raj Bhavans in their respective states.
"The very basic constitutional and democratic frame of the nation is facing an unprecedented attack from the BJP. Democratic institutions, constitutional values and institutions are being subverted and subjugated in a dangerously premeditated manner, with democratically elected opposition governments in one state after another being toppled by the BJP, using money, intimidation and blatant misuse of constitutional bodies and functionaries," said All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal in a statement.
Accusing the BJP of "horse trading to topple democratically elected governments", Venugopal said this has become normal. The situation has been made more deplorable since the country is reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic, floods and severe economic and financial difficulties, he added.
In a video message on Saturday night, he said the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh government was toppled by the BJP and now it was "conspiring to do the same in Rajasthan"
"The chief minister of Rajasthan requested the governor to call an Assembly session. But ignoring the request shows that the Central government is misusing constitutional institutions and playing with democratic values and traditions," he alleged.