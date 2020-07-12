Rajasthan Crisis LIVE Updates: Gehlot Says He Got Probe Summons Too as Letter Becomes 'Last Straw' for Pilot

File photo of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.



The deputy CM met senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot late on Saturday night and tikd him that chief minister Ashok Gehlot was trying to sideline him, and was given assurances that “injustice will not be allowed to happen to him”.



The meeting followed fast-paced political developments in Jaipur that have sent alarm bells ringing in Congress high command as a deepening rift between Gehlot and Pilot threatens of a fate similar to what happened in Madhya Pradesh, where Jyotiraditya Scindia walked out the government with his MLAs, leading to the downfall of the Congress.



Sources said that Congress’ interim chief Sonia Gandhi is likely to speak to Pilot on Sunday to douse the fire even as BJP looks to take advantage of the political slugfest.



In Jaipur, CM Gehlot called a meeting with his ministers and and MLAs. Chief whip Mahesh Joshi, Deputy chief whip Mahendra Chaudhary are among those present at Gehlot’s house.



The CM had on Saturday accused the opposition BJP of trying to topple his government by offering his legislators large sums of money. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were unable to "tolerate" him or his government and were therefore planning a conspiracy.



Rejecting Gehlot's allegations, BJP state president Satish Poonia said the political situation in the state was the result of infighting in the Congress and the chief minister was just trying to shift the blame.