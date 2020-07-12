Rajasthan Crisis LIVE Updates: Gehlot Says He Got Probe Summons Too as Letter Becomes 'Last Straw' for Pilot

Rajasthan Crisis LIVE Updates: Rajasthan’s deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday arrived in Delhi with 16 MLAs considered loyal to him and three independent MLAs as the crisis in the Congress government in the state deepened due to his feud with chief minister Ashok Gehlot.
According to sources, Pilot is upset that he was served summons on Saturday under section 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (criminal conspiracy) in a probe against BJP's alleged attempt to destabilise the government. The summons, sources said may be the last straw for Pilot, who has had clashes with Gehlot since even before the Congress formed the government in the state.
Read More
Jul 12, 2020 2:46 pm (IST)
General Secretary of All India Congress Committee Reacts on Rajasthan Political Upheaval
@INCRajasthan सरकार को अस्थिर करने के लिए विधायकों की खरीद-फरोख्त की कोशिशों को कामयाबी हासिल नहीं होगी। विधायकों को अपनी निष्ठा बदलने के लिए भाजपा चाहे कितने प्रलोभन क्यों न दे, हमारे विधायकगण, कांग्रेस समर्थित निर्दलीय सब एकजुट हैं.....(1/2)
CM Gehlot Says He Got Probe Summons Too | “Notices from the SOG have come to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Chief Whip and some other ministers and MLAs in the context of the Congress Legislature Party complaining of horse-trading by BJP leaders. It is not appropriate to present it differently by some media,” says CM Gehlot.
एसओजी को जो कांग्रेस विधायक दल ने बीजेपी नेताओं द्वारा खरीद-फरोख्त की शिकायत की थी उस संदर्भ में मुख्यमंत्री, उपमुख्यमंत्री, चीफ व्हिप एवम अन्य कुछ मंत्री व विधायकों को सामान्य बयान देने के लिए नोटिस आए हैं। कुछ मीडिया द्वारा उसको अलग ढंग से प्रस्तुत करना उचित नहीं है।
Sources said a crisis is brewing within the Rajasthan Congress with deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and his supporting MLAs not sharing good ties with Chief Minister Gehlot. The flashpoint between the two top leaders in Rajasthan was a probe ordered by the state police into "poaching" of MLAs and a notice sent to Pilot, which has not gone well with him. The Rajasthan police has issued notices to Gehlot and his deputy Pilot to record their statement in connection with the alleged attempts to topple their Congress government, sources said on Saturday.
Jul 12, 2020 2:10 pm (IST)
RECAP | Pilot is expected to speak to party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, a day after he met her close aide and senior party leader Ahmed Patel. The flurry of meetings comes amid a slugfest over the BJP's alleged attempts to topple the Congress-led Rajasthan government. According to sources, Pilot told Patel at a meeting late on Saturday night that chief minister Ashok Gehlot was trying to sideline him and was given assurances that “injustice will not be allowed to happen to him”.
Jul 12, 2020 1:57 pm (IST)
Need to Meet Party High Command, Says Congress' Ameen Kagazi | Congress MLA Ameen Kagazi said that along with Sachin Pilot, 18 more MLAs wants to meet the party high command amid ongoing political upheaval.
Jul 12, 2020 1:49 pm (IST)
SOG Issues Notice to Rajasthan Minister Ramesh Chand Meena | Ramesh Chand Meena, the Minister of Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs in Rajasthan, has also received a notice by the SOG over an allegation that the BJP is trying to topple the Rajasthan government.
Jul 12, 2020 1:39 pm (IST)
Special Operations Group (SOG) of Police wrote to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot seeking his availability for recording his statement in connection with the case.
Earlier at a press conference, Gehlot had accused the opposition BJP of trying to topple his government by offering his legislators large sums of money.
Jul 12, 2020 1:24 pm (IST)
Special Operations Group (SOG) of Police wrote to Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on July 10 seeking his availability for recording his statement in connection with the alleged attempts to topple Congress government in the state, ANI reports.
Jul 12, 2020 1:22 pm (IST)
BJP Trying to Destabilise State Govt, Will Not Succeed: Congress | Congress Party’s Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pandey said, "The BJP is trying to destabilise the Gehlot govt but will never succeed. All MLAs have expressed faith in the party [Congress]."
Jul 12, 2020 1:17 pm (IST)
Pilot Claims He Has 23 MLAs in Camp, Wants to Flaunt Strength: Sources | Sachin Pilot claims he has 23 MLAs in his camp and wants to flaunt his strength because of the clash with Gehlot, said sources. About 16 of the pro-Pilot Congress MLAs and three independent MLAs reached Delhi, ahead of the deputy CM's arrival.
Jul 12, 2020 1:04 pm (IST)
Deputy Chief Minister Along With 16 MLAs Reach Delhi | Rajasthan’s deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday arrived in Delhi with 16 MLAs considered loyal to him as the crisis in the Congress government in the state deepened due to his feud with chief minister Ashok Gehlot.
Jul 12, 2020 12:57 pm (IST)
Congress' Kapil Sibal Reacts On Rajasthan Political Upheaval
Worried for our party
Will we wake up only after the horses have bolted from our stables ?
Sonia Gandhi to Take a Call on Rajasthan Government Issue | Both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have been briefed about the situation, sources said. "Sonia Gandhi will take a call on the matter and all must work together whatever the differences," the leader said.
According to sources, Pilot told Patel at a meeting late on Saturday night that chief minister Ashok Gehlot was trying to sideline him and was given assurances that “injustice will not be allowed to…
File photo of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.
The deputy CM met senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot late on Saturday night and tikd him that chief minister Ashok Gehlot was trying to sideline him, and was given assurances that “injustice will not be allowed to happen to him”.
The meeting followed fast-paced political developments in Jaipur that have sent alarm bells ringing in Congress high command as a deepening rift between Gehlot and Pilot threatens of a fate similar to what happened in Madhya Pradesh, where Jyotiraditya Scindia walked out the government with his MLAs, leading to the downfall of the Congress.
Sources said that Congress’ interim chief Sonia Gandhi is likely to speak to Pilot on Sunday to douse the fire even as BJP looks to take advantage of the political slugfest.
In Jaipur, CM Gehlot called a meeting with his ministers and and MLAs. Chief whip Mahesh Joshi, Deputy chief whip Mahendra Chaudhary are among those present at Gehlot’s house.
The CM had on Saturday accused the opposition BJP of trying to topple his government by offering his legislators large sums of money. He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were unable to "tolerate" him or his government and were therefore planning a conspiracy.
Rejecting Gehlot's allegations, BJP state president Satish Poonia said the political situation in the state was the result of infighting in the Congress and the chief minister was just trying to shift the blame.