Rajasthan Crisis LIVE Updates: Contest Prez Poll, Leave CM Call to Sonia, Congress Tells Gehlot; Nearly 25 MLAs Meet Raj CM in Jaipur

By: News Desk
Last Updated: September 28, 2022, 07:31 IST
New Delhi, India
Rajasthan Crisis LIVE Updates: As the deadline for filing nomination papers for the presidential election approaches, Congress is trying hard to get Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to climb from his position and accept being nominee for the party chief position. The party is suggesting that Gehlot should leave the question of his replacement to Sonia Gandhi. Read More
Whatever is happening is unfortunate for the Congress party. Everyone is free to put forward their thoughts, but they must accept the decisions of party high command: Sandeep Yadav, Congress MLA in Rajasthan
Rajasthan Congress MLA Shanti Dhariwal on Monday lashed out at the party’s central observer Ajay Maken, alleging that he was part of a “conspiracy” to oust CM Ashok Gehlot. Dhariwal, a Gehlot loyalist who had held a meeting of MLAs on Sunday to oppose Sachin Pilot’s possible elevation to the CM post, said that Rajasthan MLAs won’t “tolerate traitors being rewarded”. “It was 100% a conspiracy to remove the CM (Ashok Gehlot) and the general secretary in-charge (Ajay Maken) was a part of it. I am not talking about anyone else, no charge on Kharge but only the general secretary in-charge,” said the state cabinet minister. READ MORE
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot distanced himself from the alleged “parallel meeting” at cabinet colleague Shanti Dhariwal’s residence before the resignations last week and said that MLAs supposedly loyal to him gathered there without his knowledge and he never intended to deviate from what the Congress top leadership wanted him to do.
Rajasthan minister and Ashok Gehlot loyalist Pratap Kachariyawas on Tuesday suggested that installing Sachin Pilot as the Rajasthan Chief Minister would mean handing the state to the BJP. “The Enforcement Directorate, the Income Tax department, CBI officials are sitting in Rajasthan. BJP’s game has started,” Kachariyawas said, according to NDTV. “The BJP is again engaged in a conspiracy to topple the Rajasthan government,” he added.
Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot arrived in the national capital on Tuesday amid a buzz of a likely meeting with the party high command that is grappling with the high political drama in the state. However, there was no confirmation about his schedule here with sources close to him saying that no meetings were fixed so far. Pilot’s visit comes a day after Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken, the two Congress observers for Rajasthan, briefed party president Sonia Gandhi about the political crisis in the party’s state unit.
Amid an ongoing massive political crisis in the Congress in Rajasthan, senior party leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday refuted a media report claiming that he told the party high command that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should not be continuing with the post if contesting for grand old party’s president election. On Twitter, Pilot re-quoted news agency ANI’s tweet which claimed based on sources that “Congress MLA Sachin Pilot has told the Congress high command that Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot should not remain CM if he decides to contest for the party president post and that it is his responsibility to bring MLAs together.”
Am afraid this is false news being reported. https://t.co/iiHZ1ce9KV
— Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) September 27, 2022
Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot are likely to meet on Wednesday or Thursday and could provide a solution to the ongoing political crisis in the state, a report in Hindustan Times quoted sources as saying. However, a spokesperson from Gehlot’s office denied that there was any such communication from Sonia Gandhi and added that they were awaiting directions from the party’s top leadership about what to do next.
The Congress issued show-cause notice to three Ashok Gehlot loyalists – Rajasthan ministers Shanti Dhariwal and Mahesh Joshi, and Dharmendra Rathore – for their “grave indiscipline” and asked them to explain within 10 days why action should not be initiated against them. The action came two days after 82 MLAs participated in a parallel meeting at Dhariwal’s residence in Jaipur laying down conditions to the party and did not attend the official legislature party meeting convened for passing a resolution authorising the Congress chief to appoint a successor to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who was to contest the Congress presidential election.
The attempt to rope in Gehlot have been on for three days and the party has so far avoided taking any action against him. Senior party leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Anand Sharma and Ambika Soni have spoken to Gehlot.
Nearly 25 Rajasthan Congress MLAs met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence here on Tuesday evening, indicating solidarity with the leader amid turmoil in the party’s state unit. Sources said the legislators included ministers Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Saleh Mohammad, Ashok Chandna and Sukhram Vishnoi. MLAs Meena Kumari, Rafiq Khan, Khushveer Jojawar, Amit Chachan, Madan Prajapat and Jagdish Jangid were also present there.
The sources said no discussion about the Congress president’s election was held and the MLAs gave the CM feedback about the political situation in the state. Party sources said the CM said he has no ambition for any post and had apprised party president Sonia Gandhi of it in August. “Nearly 25 MLAs, including ministers, met the CM. They gave feedback to the CM. No discussion about the presidential election was held, ” the sources said. The sources said Gehlot told them to go back to their areas and work strongly.
