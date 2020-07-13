Rajasthan Crisis LIVE Updates: Gehlot Claims Support of 109 MLAs as Sachin Pilot Flexes Muscle; Congress Warns of Action Against Those Skipping Key Meet Today

Rajasthan Crisis LIVE Updates: Ahead of the Congress Legislature Party to be held in Jaipur today to iron out the power tussle between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot, the Grand Old Party has claimed that it has the support of 109 MLAs. In a late-night press conference, senior Congress leaders rushed to the state to stem the crisis, said 109 MLAs had signed letter of support for the Gehlot government, even as Pilot claims to be backed by 30 leaders. Caught on the wrong foot, the Congress has issued a whip for its MLAs, warning of action if they skip today’s meeting.
Sources in the Congress said the party cannot afford to lose another state, as it has already lost Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh even after forming the government following assembly elections there. While the top Congress leadership was tight-lipped about the strategy for Rajasthan, some senior leaders said efforts were underway to keep all 107 MLAs together to avert any potential threat to the government in the wake of Pilot's claims of support of 30 MLAs. The Congress is also assessing the future moves of Pilot and his bargaining power with the BJP, which the senior leaders alleged is the principal spoiler in the game.
Read More
Jul 13, 2020 7:42 am (IST)
'Crisis Not for One State, But for Democracy' | Randeep Singh Surjewala also tweeted that "the ruling party first bought MLAs in Madhya Pradesh and now in Rajasthan. everyone has to understand that the crisis is not just on one state but the entire democracy." he said in a tweet in Hindi.
कोरोना से पूरा देश त्रस्त है, प्रतिदिन संक्रमण बढ़ कर 29,000 हो गया है, चीन ने हमारी सरज़मीं पर क़ब्ज़ा किया है, और सत्ताधारी पहले मध्यप्रदेश और अब राजस्थान में विधायक खरीदने में व्यस्त है।
समझना ये है हम सबको कि - संकट किसी राज्य पर नहीं, पूरे भारतीय लोकतंत्र पर है।#Rajasthan
Rajasthan Assembly | The Congress has 107 MLA in the 200-member state assembly, and also has support of at least 10 independent MLAs. The BJP has 72 MLAs and has the support of three MLAs of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party run by Hanuman Beniwal.
Jul 13, 2020 7:37 am (IST)
The Scindia Connect | The events in Rajasthan come almost four months after the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh headed by Kamal Nath was toppled, with his bete noire Jyoritaditya Scindia switching sides to the BJP, along with his supporters.
Jul 13, 2020 7:31 am (IST)
WATCH: Rajasthan Latest News | Sachin Pilot Arrives In Delhi
Jul 13, 2020 7:28 am (IST)
No Close Support? Meanwhile, three of the MLAs considered to be close to Sachin Pilot - Danish Abrar, Rohit Bohra and Chetan Dudi, returned from Delhi to Jaipur and extended their support to Gehlot saying they are and will remain loyal soldiers of the party.
Jul 13, 2020 7:26 am (IST)
'Who are Those MLAs?' Avinash Pande | As the Congress grappled with factionalism, Rajasthan Congress in-charge Pande wondered who were the MLAs who are purported to have sided with Pilot. "All Congress MLAs are in touch with me and the government in Rajasthan is stable and will last its full term," he said.
Jul 13, 2020 7:22 am (IST)
Congress Leaders Work Overnight | The Congress leaders are also working overtime to ensure a show of strength at the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party to be held in Jaipur today. Gehlot and other leaders are said to be in touch with party allies as also with independents MLAs supporting the government.
Jul 13, 2020 7:21 am (IST)
BJP Leader: 'Pilot's Made Up His Mind' | Sachin Pilot is said to be in touch with some BJP leaders but the saffron party sources declined to comment on whether it has held any discussion with him. A BJP leader said the rebel Congress leader seems to have "made up his mind" and does not look in any mood to reconcile with Ashok Gehlot's leadership.
Jul 13, 2020 7:19 am (IST)
BJP in 'Wait & Watch' Mode | Sources in the BJP said that the party is in a "wait and watch" mode over the unfolding crisis and will wait for the outcome of the show of strength between Gehlot and Pilot before deciding on its next course of action.
Jul 13, 2020 7:18 am (IST)
Sachin Pilot Claims Support of 30 MLAs | While the top Congress leadership was tight-lipped about the strategy for Rajasthan, some senior leaders said efforts were underway to keep all 107 MLAs together to avert any potential threat to the government in the wake of Pilot's claims of support of 30 MLAs.
The Congress leadership has sent two of its senior leaders — Ajay Maken and Randeep Surjewala — as central observers to Jaipur to talk to its legislators and save its government.
Jul 13, 2020 7:12 am (IST)
109 MLAs Support CM Ashok Gehlot | In support of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, 109 MLAs have signed a letter expressing their trust to the government being led by him, under the party leadership of Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, said Avinash Pande. Few more MLAs had telephonic conversation with Gehlot and they will also sign a letter of support in the morning, he added.
Jul 13, 2020 7:10 am (IST)
Mandatory Presence at Congress Meeting Today | A whip has been issued to all party MLAs to be mandatorily present at Congress Legislature Party meeting to be held today morning. Strict disciplinary action will be taken against any MLA who is absent without mentioning personal/special reason, said Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande.
Jul 13, 2020 7:08 am (IST)
'Is He in Delhi?' Avinash Pande | Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande, after arriving at Jaipur Airport late last night was asked if he had met Sachin Pilot in Delhi. "Is he in Delhi? I didn't know about it," he said.
#WATCH: Is he in Delhi? I didn't know about it: #Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande on being asked if he met Sachin Pilot in Delhi, after arriving at Jaipur Airport late last night (12.07.2020) pic.twitter.com/FrDX4gY2Pr
Sources in the BJP said that the party is in a "wait and watch" mode over the unfolding crisis and will wait for the outcome of the show of strength between Gehlot and his deputy before deciding on its next course of action. Pilot, who is also the Rajasthan Congress president, is said to be in touch with some BJP leaders but saffron party sources declined to comment on whether it has held any discussion with him. A BJP leader said the rebel Congress leader seems to have "made up his mind" and does not look in any mood to reconcile with Gehlot's leadership.
The events in Rajasthan come almost four months after the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh headed by Kamal Nath was toppled, with his bete noire Jyoritaditya Scindia switching sides to the BJP, along with his supporters. However, in-charge of Rajasthan affairs in the Congress, Avinash Pande told PTI that the government was stable and would complete its full term. He said he has tried to reach out to Sachin Pilot, who is incommunicado for the last two days, and have left messages for him.
The Congress has 107 MLA in the 200-member state assembly, and also has support of at least 10 independent MLAs. The BJP has 72 MLAs and has the support of three MLAs of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party run by Hanuman Beniwal. As the Congress grappled with factionalism, Pande wondered who were the MLAs who are purported to have sided with Pilot. "All Congress MLAs are in touch with me and the government in Rajasthan is stable and will last its full term," he said.
Meanwhile, three of the MLAs considered to be close to Pilot - Danish Abrar, Rohit Bohra and Chetan Dudi, returned from Delhi to Jaipur and extended their support to Gehlot saying they are and will remain loyal soldiers of the party. Pande also said party chief Sonia Gandhi has been updated on the developments in Rajasthan.
The latest tussle in the state was triggered after the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police issued notices to Gehlot and Pilot after registering an FIR on Friday against two people, who have been detained, for their alleged involvement in horse trading of Congress MLAs for toppling the state government.
The supporters of Pilot said the notice was sent to the deputy chief minister was to humiliate him. On the Rajasthan police issuing notice to Gehlot also to record his statement, they said the notice to the chief minister, also holding the charge of state home affairs, was only an "eyewash". "Everyone should cooperate with Rajasthan SOG. There is no harm in joining the probe," Pande said.
Pande also accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the Congress government in Rajasthan. "Their attempt is to create an atmosphere of uncertainty in Rajasthan. But, they will not succeed in their attempts," he added. Surjewala also tweeted that "the ruling party first bought MLAs in Madhya Pradesh and now in Rajasthan. Everyone has to understand that the crisis is not just on one state but the entire democracy." he said in a tweet in Hindi.