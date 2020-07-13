Rajasthan Crisis LIVE Updates: No Meeting Scheduled Yet Between BJP's Nadda, Sachin Pilot; Congress Sources Say Party Was Ready to Offer Rebel Leader CM's Chair

Pilot Not Above the Party: Pandey | "I have tried to speak to him (Sachin Pilot) and have also sent messages to him but he hasn't replied yet. He isn't above the party.The party is ready to listen to him but no indiscipline will be tolerated. I'm hoping he'll turn up for the meeting," Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey.
Event Highlights
- Avinash Pande Says He is to Resolve Conflict
- KC Venugopal to Reach Jaipur Today
- Cong: BJP Has Bribed Pilot's MLAs Already
- No Meeting Between Nadda, Pilot Yet: Sources
- Kapil Sibal is 'Worried'
- 'Notice to Humiliate Sachin Pilot'
- 2 Detained for 'Horse Trading' of MLAs
- Pilot Claims Gehlot's Govt in Minority Now
- Rajasthan Assembly
- The Scindia Connect
- No Close Support?
- 'Who are Those MLAs?' Avinash Pande
- Congress Leaders Work Overnight
- BJP Leader: 'Pilot's Made Up His Mind'
- BJP in 'Wait & Watch' Mode
- Sachin Pilot Claims Support of 30 MLAs
- 109 MLAs Support CM Ashok Gehlot
- Mandatory Presence at Congress Meeting Today
- 'Is He in Delhi?' Avinash Pande
Sources in the Congress said the party cannot afford to lose another state, as it has already lost Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh even after forming the government following assembly elections there. While the top Congress leadership was tight-lipped about the strategy for Rajasthan, some senior leaders said efforts were underway to keep all 107 MLAs together to avert any potential threat to the government in the wake of Pilot's claims of support of 30 MLAs. The Congress is also assessing the future moves of Pilot and his bargaining power with the BJP, which the senior leaders alleged is the principal spoiler in the game.
Avinash Pande Says He is to Resolve Conflict | Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande said Congress President Sonia Gandhi had specially assigned him the responsibility of resolving conflict. "She told me that if any Congress or alliance MLA have any problem which they want to discuss, they can come and talk to me and we can work on it," he said.
Important Portfolios Alloted to Scindia Loyalists Amid Raj Crisis | At the time of Rajasthan political crises, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan allots important portfolios to Jyotiraditya Scindia's loyalists who joined BJP.
Madhya Pradesh: State govt announces portfolio allocation for state ministers. Imarti Devi has been appointed as State Minister for Women and Child Development. pic.twitter.com/dzzPtzgB4V— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020
Scindia Hits Out at Congress | With factionalism hitting the Congress government in Rajasthan, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia hit out at his former party, saying talent and capability find "little credence" there. Read more here.
KC Venugopal to Reach Jaipur Today | Congress leader KC Venugopal to reach Jaipur, Rajasthan today, ahead of the CLP meeting which is to be held at 10.30 am today.
Congress leader KC Venugopal (in file pic) to reach Jaipur, Rajasthan today. Congress Legislature Party meeting to be held in Jaipur today. pic.twitter.com/brziUeTByu— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020
READ | Entering Point of No Return in Rajasthan, Will Sachin Pilot's 'Scindia Moment' Dull Ashok Gehlot's Magic?
If this time Pilot doesn't put up a strong fight against Gehlot, he runs the risk of losing his supporters who may see him as a weak leader who doesn't have the courage to take on the mighty Gehlot.…
Congress Sources: BJP Has Bribed Pilot's MLAs Already | After another failed attempt to contact Sachin Pilot ahead of the CLP meeting, Congress sources said that his MLAs had already been bribed by BJP. They said that the party was ready to offer Pilot the post of CM in the last year of the government's current term.
MP Vivek Tankha Responds to Sibal | Congress Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha said Sibal's worry is every party member's concern. "Kapil ji your worry is every party member's concern. It's time to strengthen the party to fight forces who have only 1 agenda: weaken congress and our democratic values and institutions," he tweeted.
No Meeting Between Nadda, Pilot Yet: BJP Sources | There is no meeting scheduled between BJP President JP Nadda and Sachin Pilot as of now, BJP sources told News18. They said Nadda is in Delhi and that "it’s an evolving situation". "We will wait and watch what happens in the Congress meeting in Jaipur at 10.30 am," they said.
Kapil Sibal is 'Worried' | Amid the crisis, senior party leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday said he was "worried" for the party. "Will we wake up only after the horses have bolted from our stables," he said on Twitter, a day after Gehlot accused the BJP of trying to topple his government by bribing Congress legislators.
Avinash Pande: BJP Trying to Destabilise Govt | Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande also accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the Congress government in Rajasthan. "Their attempt is to create an atmosphere of uncertainty in Rajasthan. But, they will not succeed in their attempts," he added.
2 Detained for 'Horse Trading' of MLAs | The crisis was triggered after the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police issued notices to Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot after registering an FIR on Friday against two people, who have been detained, for their alleged involvement in horse trading of Congress MLAs for toppling the state government.
Pilot Claims Gehlot's Govt in Minority Now | Sachin Pilot on Sunday declared open rebellion, claiming that the Ashok Gehlot government is in minority now as over 30 Congress MLAs are supporting him. In a statement, the state Congress chief also said he will not attend the Congress Legislature Party meeting scheduled to be held Monday.
'Crisis Not for One State, But for Democracy' | Randeep Singh Surjewala also tweeted that "the ruling party first bought MLAs in Madhya Pradesh and now in Rajasthan. everyone has to understand that the crisis is not just on one state but the entire democracy." he said in a tweet in Hindi.
कोरोना से पूरा देश त्रस्त है,— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) July 12, 2020
प्रतिदिन संक्रमण बढ़ कर 29,000 हो गया है,
चीन ने हमारी सरज़मीं पर क़ब्ज़ा किया है,
और
सत्ताधारी पहले मध्यप्रदेश और अब राजस्थान में विधायक खरीदने में व्यस्त है।
समझना ये है हम सबको कि -
संकट किसी राज्य पर नहीं,
पूरे भारतीय लोकतंत्र पर है।#Rajasthan
'Who are Those MLAs?' Avinash Pande | As the Congress grappled with factionalism, Rajasthan Congress in-charge Pande wondered who were the MLAs who are purported to have sided with Pilot. "All Congress MLAs are in touch with me and the government in Rajasthan is stable and will last its full term," he said.
Congress Leaders Work Overnight | The Congress leaders are also working overtime to ensure a show of strength at the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party to be held in Jaipur today. Gehlot and other leaders are said to be in touch with party allies as also with independents MLAs supporting the government.
BJP Leader: 'Pilot's Made Up His Mind' | Sachin Pilot is said to be in touch with some BJP leaders but the saffron party sources declined to comment on whether it has held any discussion with him. A BJP leader said the rebel Congress leader seems to have "made up his mind" and does not look in any mood to reconcile with Ashok Gehlot's leadership.
Sachin Pilot Claims Support of 30 MLAs | While the top Congress leadership was tight-lipped about the strategy for Rajasthan, some senior leaders said efforts were underway to keep all 107 MLAs together to avert any potential threat to the government in the wake of Pilot's claims of support of 30 MLAs.
READ | Sachin Pilot to Skip Gehlot Meet Today Amid Severe Tussle; BJP Goes in 'Wait & Watch' Mode, Cong Rushes Seniors
The Congress leadership has sent two of its senior leaders — Ajay Maken and Randeep Surjewala — as central observers to Jaipur to talk to its legislators and save its government.
109 MLAs Support CM Ashok Gehlot | In support of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, 109 MLAs have signed a letter expressing their trust to the government being led by him, under the party leadership of Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, said Avinash Pande. Few more MLAs had telephonic conversation with Gehlot and they will also sign a letter of support in the morning, he added.
Mandatory Presence at Congress Meeting Today | A whip has been issued to all party MLAs to be mandatorily present at Congress Legislature Party meeting to be held today morning. Strict disciplinary action will be taken against any MLA who is absent without mentioning personal/special reason, said Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande.
'Is He in Delhi?' Avinash Pande | Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande, after arriving at Jaipur Airport late last night was asked if he had met Sachin Pilot in Delhi. "Is he in Delhi? I didn't know about it," he said.
#WATCH: Is he in Delhi? I didn't know about it: #Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande on being asked if he met Sachin Pilot in Delhi, after arriving at Jaipur Airport late last night (12.07.2020) pic.twitter.com/FrDX4gY2Pr— ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with his deputy Sachin Pilot. (PTI File)
Sources in the BJP said that the party is in a "wait and watch" mode over the unfolding crisis and will wait for the outcome of the show of strength between Gehlot and his deputy before deciding on its next course of action. Pilot, who is also the Rajasthan Congress president, is said to be in touch with some BJP leaders but saffron party sources declined to comment on whether it has held any discussion with him. A BJP leader said the rebel Congress leader seems to have "made up his mind" and does not look in any mood to reconcile with Gehlot's leadership.
The events in Rajasthan come almost four months after the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh headed by Kamal Nath was toppled, with his bete noire Jyoritaditya Scindia switching sides to the BJP, along with his supporters. However, in-charge of Rajasthan affairs in the Congress, Avinash Pande told PTI that the government was stable and would complete its full term. He said he has tried to reach out to Sachin Pilot, who is incommunicado for the last two days, and have left messages for him.
The Congress has 107 MLA in the 200-member state assembly, and also has support of at least 10 independent MLAs. The BJP has 72 MLAs and has the support of three MLAs of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party run by Hanuman Beniwal. As the Congress grappled with factionalism, Pande wondered who were the MLAs who are purported to have sided with Pilot. "All Congress MLAs are in touch with me and the government in Rajasthan is stable and will last its full term," he said.
Meanwhile, three of the MLAs considered to be close to Pilot - Danish Abrar, Rohit Bohra and Chetan Dudi, returned from Delhi to Jaipur and extended their support to Gehlot saying they are and will remain loyal soldiers of the party. Pande also said party chief Sonia Gandhi has been updated on the developments in Rajasthan.
The latest tussle in the state was triggered after the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police issued notices to Gehlot and Pilot after registering an FIR on Friday against two people, who have been detained, for their alleged involvement in horse trading of Congress MLAs for toppling the state government.
The supporters of Pilot said the notice was sent to the deputy chief minister was to humiliate him. On the Rajasthan police issuing notice to Gehlot also to record his statement, they said the notice to the chief minister, also holding the charge of state home affairs, was only an "eyewash". "Everyone should cooperate with Rajasthan SOG. There is no harm in joining the probe," Pande said.
Pande also accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the Congress government in Rajasthan. "Their attempt is to create an atmosphere of uncertainty in Rajasthan. But, they will not succeed in their attempts," he added. Surjewala also tweeted that "the ruling party first bought MLAs in Madhya Pradesh and now in Rajasthan. Everyone has to understand that the crisis is not just on one state but the entire democracy." he said in a tweet in Hindi.
