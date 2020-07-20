Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Gehlot's Hotel Meet with MLAs at 9:30pm, May Chalk Out Plan for Assembly Session

File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.



The plea by now-sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot challenging the disqualification notices against him and 18 other MLAs is “premature” and even after the final decision, the court can only intervene on limited grounds, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is representing the Rajasthan Speaker has told the high court which is hearing the Pilot camp’s plea. The Pilot camp had on Thursday challenged the disqualification notices under the anti-defection law, citing that they hadn't done or said anything that would indicate that they were parting ways with the Congress. Pilot's team termed the notices under the Tenth Schedule a way to suppress their 'freedom of speech' and to impose the 'majoritarian views of the party on them'.



The petition, filed jointly by Pilot along with 18 other MLAs, has challenged the validity of clause 2(1)(a) of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India. This provision and the interpretations given to it by a body of judgments by the Supreme Court have held that indulging in any anti-party activity tantamount to voluntarily giving up the membership of the party. The petition has maintained that this provision cannot be so widely construed that the very same fundamental freedom of speech and expression of a member of the House is jeopardised. Pilot and others said: "Mere expression of dissatisfaction or even disillusionment against the party leadership cannot be treated to be conduct falling within the clause 2(1)(a) of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India."



Meanwhile, ahead of the hearing, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police has been hunting for the legislators of the Pilot camp. While it reached the State House in Delhi earlier in the day, by evening the team arrived at Manesar's Best Western Resort near Gurugram.



News agency PTI stated that its sources in the Congress also did not rule out the possibility that an assembly session could be convened, even as party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala saying it is the prerogative of the state cabinet and the chief minister, and "they will decide appropriately". The Congress is mulling convening a session of the state assembly to checkmate rebel party MLAs, who are led by Sachin Pilot, in voting in favour of the government in the House or face disqualification, sources claimed.