Rajasthan Political Crisis LIVE Updates: Gehlot's Hotel Meet with MLAs at 9:30pm, May Chalk Out Plan for Assembly Session

Our Fight to Save Cong Leadership: Pilot Camp MLA | An MLA From Sacin Pilot's camp said the legislators supporting the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister will not join the BJP and their fight was to "save the party" by effecting a leadership change in the Rajasthan government. Mukesh Bhakar, MLA from Ladnun, Nagaur, who was dropped as the state youth Congress chief last week, also appealed to the party high command that in order to save the Congress, they must act now and change the state leadership.
"Rajasthan is the only state where no demand was raised to change the PCC president in seven years. We knew that nothing is happening here. We knew he is 'nikamma' (worthless) and 'nakara' (idle), still we did not question this in the interest of the party," Gehlot told reporters.
Rajasthan ACB Asks Dissident Cong MLAs to Appear within 3 Days | The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday issued notices to dissident Congress MLAs Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh to appear before it within three days for investigation into an alleged plot to topple the state government. The ACB had registered an FIR against Bhanwarlal under the Prevention of Corruption Act on July in connection with two audio tapes, which allegedly indicate a plot to bring down the Congress government in the state.
Raj Govt Withdraws 'General Consent' for CBI Probe | The Rajasthan government has withdrawn its "general consent" to the CBI to conduct raids and investigations, and the agency will now need prior permission from the state, a development which comes amid a political crisis in Rajasthan. The state government issued a notification requiring the CBI to take prior consent of the state government for investigation of an offence under section three of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946.
A government notification makes it clear that CBI can't investigate any issues of Rajasthan without prior permission of the state government. This decision has been taken as the govt was afraid that CBI can investigate audiotape case and other issues, says Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia. The notification said that prior consent of Rajasthan govt shall be required to be taken on a case-to-case basis for investigation of any offence or class of offences under section 3 of DSPE Act, 1946 by Delhi Special Police Establishment.
BJP Seeks Action on Complaint against Cong Leaders | Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria sought action on a complaint lodged by the BJP against Congress leaders for "damaging" the party's reputation. In a letter to the state DGP, Kataria said BJP spokesperson Laxmikant Bhardwaj on July 17 had complained that Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Govind Singh Dotasara were damaging his party's reputation through baseless charges against their leaders and misinterpretation of facts.
Rajasthan SOG Serves Notice on Gajendra Shekhawat | Probing into an alleged plot to topple the state government, the Special Operations Group of the Rajasthan Police has served a notice on Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat under a CrPC section which requires him to appear before the investigation officer when called. Shekhawat had earlier denied that he figured in the audio clip and said he is open to a probe.
Pilot Denies Bribery Offer | Sachin Pilot has strongly denied allegations by a Congress MLAs that he was offered money by the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister to switch sides to the BJP as part of his attempts to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in the state. Read full article here
Omar Abdullah withdraws his previous statement condemning the insinuation that Sachin Pilot's actions in Rajasthan are linked his and his father's release:
I’m pulling the statement down. We made certain mistakes in the party statement which I cleared. A fresh statement will be put up in a few minutes.— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 20, 2020
Never in the history of India would I ever hear that the head of a party conspired to topple its own government. I have never heard of this till date: Ashok Gehlot
हिंदुस्तान के इतिहास में ऐसा कभी नहीं सुना होगा कि कोई पार्टी का हैड खुद ही अपनी सरकार को गिराने के लिए षड्यंत्र करे....ऐसा आज तक मैंने कभी सुना नहीं। pic.twitter.com/zM3fpeTSgq— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 20, 2020
Call on Supporting Gehlot Govt after Clarity on Floor Test: CPI(M) | The CPI(M) said it will take a decision on supporting the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government once it becomes clear when the floor test will be held in the Rajasthan assembly. This comes days after Balwan Poonia, one of the two CPI(M) MLAs in the state assembly, pledged his support to Gehlot, who is embroiled in a power struggle with his former deputy Sachin Pilot.
Omar Abdullah says he is fed up of allegations that Sachin Pilot's actions are linked to his or his father's release from detention.
I am fed up of the downright malicious and false allegation that what Sachin Pilot is doing is somehow linked to my or my father’s release from detention earlier this year. Enough is enough. Mr @bhupeshbaghel will be hearing from my lawyers. Cc @RahulGandhi @INCIndia @rssurjewala https://t.co/oMzSl5xnBR— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 20, 2020
Will Take Strict Legal Action against MLA: Pilot | I will be taking appropriate and strictest possible legal action against the MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga who was made to make these accusations. I am sure more such concocted allegations will be thrown at me to cause aspersions on my public image. But I shall be unfettered and remain firm in my beliefs and convictions: Sachin Pilot
Attempt to Defame, Attack My Credibility: Pilot | I am saddened but not surprised to be at the receiving end of such baseless and vexatious allegations being leveled against me. This is done solely to malign me and to stifle the legitimate concerns that I had raised against the party leadership of the state, as a member and MLA of INC. This attempt further aims at defaming me and attack my credibility. The narrative is being redirected to avoid addressing the main issue: Sachin Pilot
Hearing Resumes | Hearing resumes in Rajasthan High Court. The Speaker, without hearing the petitioners, has already made up his mind, says Harish Salve. When Speaker appears before the Court and argues vigorously for disqualification, it has to be inferred that he has already made up his mind, he says.
Plea Pre-matured, Should be Rejected: Singhvi | During the hearing in the Rajasthan High Court on a petition filed by Congress rebel Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs against disqualification notices issued to them by the Assembly Speaker, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing on behalf of the Speaker, argued that the petition of the Pilot faction is pre-matured and hence should be dismissed.
Gehlot Fires Fresh Salvo at Pilot | Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot fired a fresh salvo at his political rival Sachin Pilot alleging that he played a very dirty game and conspired to topple his own government. After terming him 'Nikamma' (useless) and 'Nakara' (purposeless), he ended his speech saying Satyamev Jayate. Speaking to the media, Gehlot said, "There was no lack of respect for Pilot in the party, but he played a very dirty game and conspired to please the BJP."
Shekhawat Questions Audio Tapes' Authenticity | Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat questioned the authenticity of the audio clips, cited by the Congress to allege his involvement in a purported bid to topple the Rajasthan government, and sought to know its source and how the state police got it. The Rajasthan Police SOG, which is probing the case, had earlier sent a notice to Shekhawat, asking him to give his voice sample and record his statement.
WATCH | Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot says the game played by rebel Congress MLA Sachin Pilot is very unfortunate.
#WATCH Sachin Pilot ne jis roop mein khel khela vo bahut durbhagyapurna hai. Kisiko yakeen nahi hota ki yeh vyakti aisa kar sakta hai...maasoom chehra, Hindi English par achchi command aur pure desh ki media ko impress kar rakha hai: Rajasthan CM pic.twitter.com/gv51qOe66n— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020
Until Speaker Disqualifies, MLAs Continue to be Members of Cong: Joshi | The petitioners are asking for a declaration that they are members of the Congress party, which cannot be granted. Until the Speaker doesn't disqualify the offending MLAs they continue to be members of the Congress party and hence the party can suspend them, says Mahesh Joshi.
Kataria Requests DGP to Register Complaint against Cong Leaders Over False Statements | Leader of the Opposition Gulab Chandra Kataria writes to DGP, requesting him to register an FIR on the complaint of BJP leader Laxmikant Bhardwaj against Congress leaders Mahesh Joshi, Randeep Surjewala and others over a manufactured audio clip and false statements by Congress.
File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
The plea by now-sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot challenging the disqualification notices against him and 18 other MLAs is “premature” and even after the final decision, the court can only intervene on limited grounds, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is representing the Rajasthan Speaker has told the high court which is hearing the Pilot camp’s plea. The Pilot camp had on Thursday challenged the disqualification notices under the anti-defection law, citing that they hadn't done or said anything that would indicate that they were parting ways with the Congress. Pilot's team termed the notices under the Tenth Schedule a way to suppress their 'freedom of speech' and to impose the 'majoritarian views of the party on them'.
The petition, filed jointly by Pilot along with 18 other MLAs, has challenged the validity of clause 2(1)(a) of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India. This provision and the interpretations given to it by a body of judgments by the Supreme Court have held that indulging in any anti-party activity tantamount to voluntarily giving up the membership of the party. The petition has maintained that this provision cannot be so widely construed that the very same fundamental freedom of speech and expression of a member of the House is jeopardised. Pilot and others said: "Mere expression of dissatisfaction or even disillusionment against the party leadership cannot be treated to be conduct falling within the clause 2(1)(a) of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India."
Meanwhile, ahead of the hearing, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police has been hunting for the legislators of the Pilot camp. While it reached the State House in Delhi earlier in the day, by evening the team arrived at Manesar's Best Western Resort near Gurugram.
News agency PTI stated that its sources in the Congress also did not rule out the possibility that an assembly session could be convened, even as party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala saying it is the prerogative of the state cabinet and the chief minister, and "they will decide appropriately". The Congress is mulling convening a session of the state assembly to checkmate rebel party MLAs, who are led by Sachin Pilot, in voting in favour of the government in the House or face disqualification, sources claimed.
