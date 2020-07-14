Rajasthan Crisis LIVE Updates: Cong Invites Sachin Pilot for Meet as Rebel Leader Shows 16 MLAs in His Camp

File photo of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot with deputy CM Sachin Pilot.



Congress spokesperson Randeep Surejewala urged Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot to come and discuss issues with “an open mind” at Tuesday's meeting. "The CLP meeting will be held on Tuesday. We request Sachin Pilot and all other MLAs to come. We will also give them in writing to come and discuss the issues,” said Surjewala on Monday night. “Doors are open for Sachin Pilot and other MLAs. They will be heard and solutions found. This is the discipline of the party,” he said.



However, sources close to Pilot told CNN-News18 that he and his supporters are unlikely to attend the meeting. The deputy CM and some of his loyalists did not attend the CLP held on Monday as well. Pilot's office on Monday night released a video showing his loyalists sequestered at a hotel in Manesar.



As the Congress grappled with the crisis in Rajasthan, its top party leadership appeared to go all out to pacify Pilot who has raised a banner of revolt against Gehlot, with senior party leaders saying that both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have spoken to the rebel leader. Party sources said that the Congress leadership has assured Pilot of quick redressal of his concerns.



Ashok Gehlot and the Congress unit in Rajasthan were less conciliatory towards Sachin Pilot. After the meeting of MLAs, a resolution called for "strict disciplinary action" against anyone who "indulges in activities against the Congress government and party".