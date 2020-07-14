Rajasthan Crisis LIVE Updates: Cong Invites Sachin Pilot for Meet as Rebel Leader Shows 16 MLAs in His Camp

Do Everything to Persuade Sachin Pilot: Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi | Haryana's Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi on Monday urged the Congress leadership to do everything possible to persuade Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, saying his exit from the party will deal a severe blow to it. Commenting on the issue, 51-year-old Bishoni, who is the younger son of former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal, also batted for promoting young faces with a "mass base" to strengthen the party. "My appeal to the Congress high command is that the way Jyotiraditya Scindia left the party, it caused a big loss to it. Now, we are hearing such rumours about Sachin Pilot. If these are rumours, then there is no problem, but if this is true, then the Congress should do everything to persuade him," Bishnoi said in a video message posted on his Twitter handle.
The meeting will take place at 10am at a five-star hotel where CM Ashok Gehlot has managed to seqeuster the MLAs loyal to him. Sachin Pilot, meanwhile, is camping at a luxury hotel near Delhi with at least 16 MLAs. He insisted that Gehlot had lost his majority and his claim of 106 MLAs was greatly exaggerated. In the 200-member Rajasthan assembly, 101 is the majority mark.
Request Sachin Pilot & MLAs to Come to CLP Meet: Surjewala | “To discuss political situation another Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet will be held here at 10 am tomorrow. We request Sachin Pilot & all MLAs to come, we'll also give them in writing. We've requested them to come & discuss the situation,” Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters on Monday.
To discuss political situation another Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet will be held here at 10 am tomorrow. We request Sachin Pilot & all MLAs to come, we'll also give them in writing. We've requested them to come & discuss the situation: RS Surjewala, Congress. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/cqVY0XiVqf— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020
Jyotiraditya Scindia’s successful revolt in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh was a warning sign. The dress rehearsal for the show of strength happened during Rajya Sabha polls.
Chidambaram, Priyanka Gandhi Have Reached Out to Pilot, Say Sources | Sources told News18 that P Chidambaram reached out to Sachin Pilot again late on Monday night, while Priyanka Gandhi called Pilot four times yesterday. The sources added that barring the issue of chief ministerial post, they are ready to negotiate on all issues. The source, however, said that Pilot remains incommunicado. Congress leadership will give the deputy chief minister some time and hope he comes for the meet The meet has been called specially to give another chance to Pilot, the source added.
Pilot's Aides Say Majority Proven in Assembly, Not at CM's House | Hours after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's show of strength at the CLP meet in Jaipur, sources close to his deputy Sachin Pilot on Monday countered the Gehlot government's claim of having the required numbers and said majority is proven in the Assembly, not at the CM's house. The numbers are proven in the Assembly and not at the CM's house. If they have the numbers, they should take the MLAs to the governor, why take them to a hotel, the sources close to Pilot said.
Congress Govt in Raj Has Lost People's Confidence: State BJP Chief | The Congress government in Rajasthan should go as it has lost the confidence of people, the BJP said on Monday amid a tussle for power in the ruling party. The Congress government has lost people's confidence. It should go in public interest. The government failed to keep its promises made to people," Poonia told reporters. "We have all options open. We will follow the directions of the party high command.... We will follow their directions," he said on what the BJP would do in these circumstances.
Congress Values Sachin Pilot: Abhishek Singhvi | Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Monday said the party values Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who has raised a flag of revolt and could leave the party or float his own outfit. "He may have genuine grievances but where I draw a red flag is that if you try to topple a government or hurt your own Congress party," said Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi. "I think everything except that red flag is accepted in party. It's a capacious party. I urge, request, beg him to exercise that right."
Scindia & Pilot Both Given Opportunities: Digvijaya Singh | “What is Sachin Pilot's grouse? ...He is the deputy chief minister and the Rajasthan Congress President...If he has any issues to resolve then he should speak to the high command,” Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says. He adds: “Congress has giving opportunities to all leaders, Scindia and Pilot both have been giving opportunities...But along with these opportunities, they should also practice discipline.”
Sources Ruled Out Possibility of Pilot Joining BJP |Pilot has been upset since he was denied the Rajasthan chief minister's post after the December 2018 assembly elections. On Sunday, he claimed to have the backing of 30 Congress MLAs and “some independents”. Those close to him disputed Gehlot's claim that his government had a majority, and said this is proven in the assembly and not at the CM's house. Sources close to him also ruled out the possibility of Pilot joining the BJP.
Rajesh Pilot challenged the Congress leadership in his 16th year in active politics. So it is with Sachin, who became an MP in 2004.
Doors are Open for Pilot & Other MLAs: Surejewala |“Doors are open for Sachin Pilot and other MLAs. They will be heard and solutions found. This is the discipline of the party,” said party spokesperson Randeep Surejewala. Surjewala also expressed hope that Gehlot, Pilot and the MLAs will take part in the meeting on Tuesday to discuss the problems. “I am hopeful of finding a solution to the BJP's conspiracy and the attack on the democratic set-up,” he added.
A RECAP | Pilot, the Congress number two in Rajasthan, revolted against his own party on Sunday, claiming that he had the support of 30 MLAs and that Gehlot’s government in the state was in a minority. Even though his rebellion seemed to dwindle on Monday as Gehlot managed to marshal over 102 legislators at a meeting at his residence before shifting them to a hotel, Pilot has remained unmoved by his party's attempts to forge a reconciliation with him.
Never Wanted a Coup to Fail More: Omar Abdullah | Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah weighed in on the political crisis unfolding in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, albeit without naming any of the participants. In what can only be construed as Abdullah giving his take on the power tussle between chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot, he posted a single line fleet on Twitter, saying: “I have never wanted a coup to fail more.” Fleet is a recent addition to the Twitter platform, where stories disappear after 24 hours.
‘Ball is Now in Pilot's Court’ | Sources said Gehlot seemed confident after the CLP meeting as he felt he is "comfortable" with the numbers stacked in his favour. Though the party has adopted a conciliatory approach towards Pilot so far, a senior leader said the ball is now in Pilot's court on the next step he takes. He said Pilot does not seem to have the numbers and he has apparently "gone a bit too far" with his public stance against Gehlot.
Cong Making All Efforts to Save Rajasthan Govt |Meanwhile, the Congress was making all efforts to save its government in Rajasthan and a resolution in support of Gehlot was passed during the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet on Monday afternoon. The resolution recommended strong disciplinary action against any Congress MLA and office-bearer who "weakens" the party. According to party sources, 106 MLAs, both from the Congress and those supporting it, were present in the meeting. The resolution expressed confidence in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and unanimously supported the Gehlot government.
Pilot's Office Releases Video of Loyalist MLAs | Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Monday released a video showing Congress and other MLAs from his camp strategising in a resort situated in Haryana's Manesar. The MLAs were seen sitting together and discussing the future at the same time when MLAs from camp of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot were discussing their strategy in the Fairmont Hotel here for the Congress meeting scheduled on Tuesday at 10 am.
Haryana: Rajasthan Congress MLAs Inder Raj Gurjar, PR Meena, GR Khatana, and Harish Meena among others, at a hotel in Manesar. (Video released from Sachin Pilot's office of MLAs supporting him) pic.twitter.com/IHToT5tkiR— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020
Cong Legislature Party to Meet Today | The Rajasthan Congress Legislature Party will once again meet on Tuesday, said party spokesperson Randeep Surejewala, urging Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot to come and discuss issues with “an open mind”. The meeting will be held at a hotel on the Delhi highway near Jaipur where the party MLAs are currently lodged. “Doors are open for Sachin Pilot and other MLAs. They will be heard and solutions found. This is the discipline of the party,” he added.
File photo of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot with deputy CM Sachin Pilot.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surejewala urged Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot to come and discuss issues with “an open mind” at Tuesday's meeting. "The CLP meeting will be held on Tuesday. We request Sachin Pilot and all other MLAs to come. We will also give them in writing to come and discuss the issues,” said Surjewala on Monday night. “Doors are open for Sachin Pilot and other MLAs. They will be heard and solutions found. This is the discipline of the party,” he said.
However, sources close to Pilot told CNN-News18 that he and his supporters are unlikely to attend the meeting. The deputy CM and some of his loyalists did not attend the CLP held on Monday as well. Pilot's office on Monday night released a video showing his loyalists sequestered at a hotel in Manesar.
As the Congress grappled with the crisis in Rajasthan, its top party leadership appeared to go all out to pacify Pilot who has raised a banner of revolt against Gehlot, with senior party leaders saying that both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have spoken to the rebel leader. Party sources said that the Congress leadership has assured Pilot of quick redressal of his concerns.
Ashok Gehlot and the Congress unit in Rajasthan were less conciliatory towards Sachin Pilot. After the meeting of MLAs, a resolution called for "strict disciplinary action" against anyone who "indulges in activities against the Congress government and party".
