Rajasthan Crisis: Sachin Pilot Files Caveat in Supreme Court Anticipating Fresh Petition from Congress

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday filed a caveat in the Supreme Court wishing to be heard if his party moves the apex court with any new petition.

The move came hours after the Rajasthan High Court ordered “status quo” to be maintained in the disqualification case against the rebel MLAs, putting off the decision till Monday when the Supreme Court hears the case. The move came as relief for the 18 dissident Congress MLAs led by now-sacked deputy chief minister Pilot.

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to restrain the Rajasthan High Court from passing an order on the plea of rebel MLAs challenging the disqualification notice against them and said it would be subject to the outcome of petition before the apex court. Observing that the "voice of dissent" in a democracy cannot be shut down, the Supreme Court refused to accept the request of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi to either stay the matter pending before the high court or transfer it to the apex court.